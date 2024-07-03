iifl-logo-icon 1
Texel Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

27.85

23.73

23.81

21.67

24.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.85

23.73

23.81

21.67

24.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.76

0.02

0.04

0.02

0.03

Total Income

32.6

23.74

23.85

21.69

24.96

Total Expenditure

27.99

23.17

23.19

21.07

24.48

PBIDT

4.62

0.58

0.66

0.62

0.47

Interest

1.61

1

1.51

1.12

1.3

PBDT

3.01

-0.42

-0.85

-0.5

-0.83

Depreciation

2.16

1.15

1.37

1.37

1.37

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.85

-1.58

-2.23

-1.88

-2.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.85

-1.58

-2.23

-1.88

-2.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.85

-1.58

-2.23

-1.88

-2.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.02

-1.89

-2.67

-2.25

-2.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.34

8.34

8.34

8.34

8.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.58

2.44

2.77

2.86

1.88

PBDTM(%)

10.8

-1.76

-3.56

-2.3

-3.32

PATM(%)

3.05

-6.65

-9.36

-8.67

-8.78

