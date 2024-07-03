Texel Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
27.85
23.73
23.81
21.67
24.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.85
23.73
23.81
21.67
24.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.76
0.02
0.04
0.02
0.03
Total Income
32.6
23.74
23.85
21.69
24.96
Total Expenditure
27.99
23.17
23.19
21.07
24.48
PBIDT
4.62
0.58
0.66
0.62
0.47
Interest
1.61
1
1.51
1.12
1.3
PBDT
3.01
-0.42
-0.85
-0.5
-0.83
Depreciation
2.16
1.15
1.37
1.37
1.37
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.85
-1.58
-2.23
-1.88
-2.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.85
-1.58
-2.23
-1.88
-2.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.85
-1.58
-2.23
-1.88
-2.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.02
-1.89
-2.67
-2.25
-2.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.34
8.34
8.34
8.34
8.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.58
2.44
2.77
2.86
1.88
PBDTM(%)
10.8
-1.76
-3.56
-2.3
-3.32
PATM(%)
3.05
-6.65
-9.36
-8.67
-8.78
No Record Found
