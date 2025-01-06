iifl-logo-icon 1
Texel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

92.65
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Texel Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.03

4.11

4.23

1.44

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.59

-0.51

-0.92

Tax paid

-0.82

-0.99

-1.16

-0.29

Working capital

-2.27

0.13

-1.82

3.24

Other operating items

Operating

-0.86

2.65

0.73

3.45

Capital expenditure

18.75

-6.5

2.88

-1.54

Free cash flow

17.88

-3.84

3.61

1.91

Equity raised

29.97

20.85

11.94

5.17

Investing

-0.01

0.01

0

0

Financing

24.47

2.86

2.07

-3.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

72.32

19.88

17.62

4.07

