Texel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.03
4.11
4.23
1.44
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.59
-0.51
-0.92
Tax paid
-0.82
-0.99
-1.16
-0.29
Working capital
-2.27
0.13
-1.82
3.24
Other operating items
Operating
-0.86
2.65
0.73
3.45
Capital expenditure
18.75
-6.5
2.88
-1.54
Free cash flow
17.88
-3.84
3.61
1.91
Equity raised
29.97
20.85
11.94
5.17
Investing
-0.01
0.01
0
0
Financing
24.47
2.86
2.07
-3.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
72.32
19.88
17.62
4.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.