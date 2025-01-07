iifl-logo-icon 1
Texel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

91.65
(-1.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.62

95.49

91.08

53.29

yoy growth (%)

-13.48

4.84

70.92

-24.13

Raw materials

-61.27

-67.87

-68.63

-38.07

As % of sales

74.16

71.07

75.35

71.45

Employee costs

-3.92

-4.23

-2.58

-2.85

As % of sales

4.75

4.43

2.84

5.35

Other costs

-12.5

-17.44

-14.8

-8.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.13

18.26

16.25

16.53

Operating profit

4.91

5.93

5.05

3.54

OPM

5.94

6.21

5.54

6.65

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.59

-0.51

-0.92

Interest expense

-1.42

-1.49

-0.87

-1.35

Other income

0.35

0.27

0.56

0.17

Profit before tax

3.03

4.11

4.23

1.44

Taxes

-0.82

-0.99

-1.16

-0.29

Tax rate

-27.23

-24.14

-27.59

-20.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.21

3.12

3.06

1.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.21

3.12

3.06

1.13

yoy growth (%)

-29.27

1.94

169.14

-14.48

NPM

2.67

3.27

3.36

2.13

