|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.62
95.49
91.08
53.29
yoy growth (%)
-13.48
4.84
70.92
-24.13
Raw materials
-61.27
-67.87
-68.63
-38.07
As % of sales
74.16
71.07
75.35
71.45
Employee costs
-3.92
-4.23
-2.58
-2.85
As % of sales
4.75
4.43
2.84
5.35
Other costs
-12.5
-17.44
-14.8
-8.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.13
18.26
16.25
16.53
Operating profit
4.91
5.93
5.05
3.54
OPM
5.94
6.21
5.54
6.65
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.59
-0.51
-0.92
Interest expense
-1.42
-1.49
-0.87
-1.35
Other income
0.35
0.27
0.56
0.17
Profit before tax
3.03
4.11
4.23
1.44
Taxes
-0.82
-0.99
-1.16
-0.29
Tax rate
-27.23
-24.14
-27.59
-20.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.21
3.12
3.06
1.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.21
3.12
3.06
1.13
yoy growth (%)
-29.27
1.94
169.14
-14.48
NPM
2.67
3.27
3.36
2.13
