|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.13
Op profit growth
-0.63
EBIT growth
-3.93
Net profit growth
2.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.93
5.19
EBIT margin
5.29
4.78
Net profit margin
2.57
2.17
RoCE
13.43
RoNW
2.67
RoA
1.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.08
3.97
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
2.52
2.81
Book value per share
40.28
36.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.18
P/CEPS
6.74
P/B
0.42
EV/EBIDTA
6.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-27.94
-32.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
51.95
Inventory days
64.29
Creditor days
-78.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.08
-3.05
Net debt / equity
1.06
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
4.53
-0.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.19
-71.05
Employee costs
-5.29
-5.11
Other costs
-14.57
-18.63
