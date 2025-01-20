iifl-logo-icon 1
Texel Industries Ltd Key Ratios

88.5
(0.67%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:16:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.13

Op profit growth

-0.63

EBIT growth

-3.93

Net profit growth

2.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.93

5.19

EBIT margin

5.29

4.78

Net profit margin

2.57

2.17

RoCE

13.43

RoNW

2.67

RoA

1.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.08

3.97

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

2.52

2.81

Book value per share

40.28

36.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.18

P/CEPS

6.74

P/B

0.42

EV/EBIDTA

6.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-27.94

-32.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

51.95

Inventory days

64.29

Creditor days

-78.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.08

-3.05

Net debt / equity

1.06

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

4.53

-0.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.19

-71.05

Employee costs

-5.29

-5.11

Other costs

-14.57

-18.63

