Texel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.34
8.34
8.34
5.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.12
16.53
27.4
17.24
Net Worth
16.46
24.87
35.74
22.46
Minority Interest
Debt
24.37
32.74
39.52
22.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.58
0.62
0.81
0.36
Total Liabilities
41.41
58.23
76.07
45.78
Fixed Assets
50.09
54.73
55.41
31.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.91
2.81
20.06
13.83
Inventories
17.16
20.22
21.51
14.46
Inventory Days
63.88
Sundry Debtors
13.67
16.37
7.46
17.42
Debtor Days
76.95
Other Current Assets
16.57
17.59
21.15
10.93
Sundry Creditors
-32.55
-37.06
-23.59
-22.56
Creditor Days
99.66
Other Current Liabilities
-23.76
-14.31
-6.47
-6.42
Cash
0.23
0.69
0.59
0.64
Total Assets
41.41
58.23
76.06
45.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.