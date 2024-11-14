Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

TEXEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide our communication dated 30th September 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for Connected Persons Insiders Designated Persons and their immediate relatives covered under the Code of Conduct of the Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended with effect from 1st October 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results on 14th November 2024. With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and also considered the Limited Review Report(s) received from M/s Sunil Poddar & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. A copy of the aforesaid Financial Results together with Limited Review Report(s) of the Statutory Auditors is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:05 p.m. and concluded at 5:10 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Allotment of Warrants and Equity Shares pursuant to preferential issue. For more details, please refer attached file. Revised outcome for allotment of Warrants and Equity Shares pursuant to preferential issue. For more details, please refer attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

TEXEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds. Outcome of Board Meeting dated September 10, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

TEXEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide our communication dated 29th June 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for Connected Persons Insiders Designated Persons and their immediate relatives covered under the Code of Conduct of the Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended with effect from 1st July 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results on 12th August 2024. With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and also considered the Limited Review Report(s) received from M/s Sunil Poddar & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. A copy of the aforesaid Financial Results together with Limited Review Report(s) of the Statutory Auditors is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:50 p.m. and concluded at 2:10 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Please find enclosed intimation for appointment of Additional Director in the category of Non Executive Independent Director.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

TEXEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide our communication dated 30th March 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for Connected Persons Insiders Designated Persons and their immediate relatives covered under the Code of Conduct of the Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended with effect from 1st April 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results on 28th May 2024 Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024. Please find enclosed intimation for appointment of additional director of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024