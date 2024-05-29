To

The Members of TGV SRAAC LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of TGV SRAAC LIMITED("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013("Act") in the manner sorequired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally acceptedin India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the auditevidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.There are no key audit matters to report for the year under audit.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report thereon:

The Company?s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company?s annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations,or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March,2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of ourknowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;, except for the matters stated in the paragraph(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g); c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are inagreement with the books of account; d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act; e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31stMarch, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in"Annexure B". Ourreport expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements; g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; h) the observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) (b) and paragraph(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g); i) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to thebest of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements–Refer Note 27 to the financial statements; ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. therehas been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Companyto or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend orinvest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, tothe best of its knowledge and belief, no fundshave been received by the Company fromany person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding,whether recorded in writing or otherwise,that the Company shall, whether, directly orindirectly, lend or invest in other persons orentities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, securityor the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;and c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to ournotice that has caused us to believe that the representations under above sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement; v) As stated in Note 10(a) to the Financial Statements: a) The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the yearfor all relevant transactions recorded in the software at the application level. However, the company has not enabled the audit trail (edit log) feature at data base level in the accounting software, as described in Note 44 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rues, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March,2024.

for Brahmayya& Co Chartered Accountants Firm?s Regn. No. 000515 S Sd/- (B.DAIVADHEENAM REDDY) Partner Place of Signature: Hyderabad Membership No.026450 Date: 29.05.2024 UDIN:24026450BKHUW7054

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph1under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report of even date) Statement on the matters specified in the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information andexplanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that

in respect of the Company?s property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and intangible assets: a) A. the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment; and relevant details of right of use assets. B. the Company does not have any intangible assetsand hence reporting under Clause 3(i)(a)(B) of theOrder is not applicable to the Company; b) the Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipmentand right of use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipmentand right of use assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification; c) according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except the title to the property of 12.17 acres of land situated in Bellary amounting to Rs.15.29 Lakhs acquired by the Company from Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) ,which is in the process of being transferred in the Company?s name; d) according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalue its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year; e) according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder; in respect of Company?s inventory:

a) the management has conducted physical verificationof inventory at reasonable intervals during the year.In our opinion, the coverage and the procedure ofsuch verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification. There are no inventories lying with thirdparties as at year-end; b) according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

The company does not have such sanctioned working capital limits from financial institutions. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are inagreement with the books of account of the Company with some in significant variances; iii) according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investment, granted loans, provided guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order isnot applicable to the Company; iv) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the compliance with the provisions of Sections 185 does not arise and the Company has complied with Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made, as applicable; v) the Company has not accepted deposits from public and does not have any unclaimed deposits during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

vi) the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained.

We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they areaccurate or complete;

vii) according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax (GST), Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable; There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax (GST), Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

b. The following are the details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above, which have not been deposited as at 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending AP VAT Act, 2005 Interest on delay payment of deferred sales tax 154.29* 2005-06 & 2006-07 High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati Karnataka Tax on entry of goods Act, 1979 Entry tax on purchase of machinery items and interest 1.78* 2006-07 2007-08 2009-10 Dy. Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bellary Andhra Pradesh entry tax act, 2001 Entry tax on purchase of electrical equipment?s 63.77* 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati Indian Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty claimed on raw materials 1,036.16* 2000-2006 Commissioner of customs, Chennai Indian Customs Act, 1962 Anti–dumping duty on import of Barium Carbonate 32.69 2010-11 Joint commissioner of Customs, Chennai Indian Customs Act, 1962 Differential duty on classification of goods disputed (Lauric Acid) 10.70 2014-15 Customs,Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai 10.52 2014-15 Assistant Commissioner Customs, Chennai Employees ProvidentFund and MiscellaneousProvisions Act, 1952 PF delay charges/damages for belatedpayments 15.34 May, 2002 to Dec,2007 Employees Provident FundAppellate Tribunal, New Delhi. The Income tax act, 1961 Demand U/s 270A 8.84 Assessment year 2017-18 CIT (Appeals)National faceless assessment centre The Income tax act, 1961 Addition madeunder section 69A of Income Tax Act,1961 36.01 Assessment Year 2016-17 CIT (Appeals)National faceless assessment centre The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 availment of transitional credit on input supplies / services and capital goods 25.21 2017-18 Joint Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeals) Guntur.

* Net of amounts paid under protest.

viii) the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

ix) a) according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year; b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority; c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable. d) according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company; e) according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial Statements of the Company, the Company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under Companies Act, 2013). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable; f) accordingto the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has nosubsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under Companies Act, 2013). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable; x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable; b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable; xi) a) based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit; b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us during the year in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; c) As reported to us by the Management, there areno whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year; xii) the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Note 32 to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards; xiv) a) based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; b) we have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date of the audit report,for the period under audit; xv) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act, are not applicable to the company.Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; xvi) a) accordingto the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; c) the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; d) There is no Core investment Company as a part of the group of Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii) the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year; xviii) there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable; xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note.42 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due; xx) a) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amountstowards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on projects other than ongoing projects, that are required to the transferred to a Fund specified in schedule VII to the Companies Act,2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of the section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable; b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any ongoing projects , that are required to be transferred to special account in compliance with provisions of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act,2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

for Brahmayya& Co Chartered Accountants Firm?s Regn. No. 000515 S Sd/- (B.DAIVADHEENAM REDDY) Partner Place of Signature: Hyderabad Membership No.026450 Date: 29.05.2024 UDIN:24026450BKHUW7054

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of TGV SRAAC Ltd ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors and the Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on theinternal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s polices, the safe guarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors,the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the company?s internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and planand perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion onthe Company?s internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A company?s internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposesin accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail,accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3)provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention ortimely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use,or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, theCompany has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Auditof Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.