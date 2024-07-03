SectorChemicals
Open₹109.5
Prev. Close₹107.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹271.76
Day's High₹112.4
Day's Low₹104.9
52 Week's High₹120.9
52 Week's Low₹74.19
Book Value₹106.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,136.22
P/E21.61
EPS4.99
Divi. Yield0.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
107.13
107.13
107.13
107.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
988.66
939.45
636.38
503.08
Net Worth
1,095.79
1,046.58
743.51
610.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,008.71
1,040.26
1,047.5
907.52
yoy growth (%)
-3.03
-0.69
15.42
11.16
Raw materials
-363.54
-307.01
-299.49
-338.59
As % of sales
36.04
29.51
28.59
37.3
Employee costs
-48.16
-53.13
-41.5
-37.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
48.86
64.79
73.49
39.65
Depreciation
-63.18
-56.28
-76.55
-46.59
Tax paid
-19.14
-16.76
-23.18
-17.72
Working capital
10.05
40.88
49.51
3.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.03
-0.69
15.42
11.16
Op profit growth
-6.87
-22.01
49.53
21.96
EBIT growth
-15.02
-17.09
35.56
20.38
Net profit growth
-38.75
59.65
78.62
-32.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Radhakrishna Murthy
Executive Director & CEO
K Karunakar Rao
Executive Director (Technical)
N Jeswanth Reddy
Executive Director / Technical Director
Srinivasa Babu Chappidi
Independent Director
Sridevi Madati
Independent Director
Hima Bindu Sagala
Independent Director
Geetha R Serwani
Reports by TGV Sraac Ltd
Summary
TGV Sraac Limited (Formerly known as Sree Rayalaseema Alkali and Allied Chemicals Limited) incorporated on 24th June, 1981, is the flagship company of TGV Group. The Company is the leading producer of Chlor-Alkali products, Chloromethane and also manufactures Castor Derivatives and Fatty Acids. It manufactures caustic soda, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen and barium sulphate.The company started commercial production in Aug.88 with an initial installed capacity of 22,440 tpa of caustic soda. Presently the company has the capacity to produce 69500 TPA of caustic soda The company uses Bipolar Membrane Cell Technology, the latest one in the world for the manufacture of caustic soda and allied products.Since Chlor Alkali industry is power intensive the company is taking necessary steps to increase its captive power generation. Initially it has installed two D G sets with a total capacity of 12.4 MW for optimum utilisation of installed capacity. The company has also produces 3MW of power from its Wind power farm set up at a cost of Rs.11.20 part financed by IREDA to the tune of 8.37 Crores. The company has set up a power plant at Bellary with a capacity to produce 37.8 MW of power for commercial. The Bellary plant started commercial operation in Oct 2000.It has implemented its modernisation and diversification of the castor oil derivative plant. It is embarking on certain cost-effective and plant upgradation programmes like installing flaker facility to convert the cau
The TGV Sraac Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TGV Sraac Ltd is ₹1136.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TGV Sraac Ltd is 21.61 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TGV Sraac Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TGV Sraac Ltd is ₹74.19 and ₹120.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TGV Sraac Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.23%, 3 Years at 27.86%, 1 Year at 1.84%, 6 Month at 20.38%, 3 Month at 15.00% and 1 Month at -8.29%.
