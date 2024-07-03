iifl-logo-icon 1
TGV Sraac Ltd Share Price

106.1
(-1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:53:00 PM

  • Open109.5
  • Day's High112.4
  • 52 Wk High120.9
  • Prev. Close107.85
  • Day's Low104.9
  • 52 Wk Low 74.19
  • Turnover (lac)271.76
  • P/E21.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value106.97
  • EPS4.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,136.22
  • Div. Yield0.93
No Records Found

TGV Sraac Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

109.5

Prev. Close

107.85

Turnover(Lac.)

271.76

Day's High

112.4

Day's Low

104.9

52 Week's High

120.9

52 Week's Low

74.19

Book Value

106.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,136.22

P/E

21.61

EPS

4.99

Divi. Yield

0.93

TGV Sraac Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

TGV Sraac Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TGV Sraac Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 36.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TGV Sraac Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

107.13

107.13

107.13

107.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

988.66

939.45

636.38

503.08

Net Worth

1,095.79

1,046.58

743.51

610.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,008.71

1,040.26

1,047.5

907.52

yoy growth (%)

-3.03

-0.69

15.42

11.16

Raw materials

-363.54

-307.01

-299.49

-338.59

As % of sales

36.04

29.51

28.59

37.3

Employee costs

-48.16

-53.13

-41.5

-37.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

48.86

64.79

73.49

39.65

Depreciation

-63.18

-56.28

-76.55

-46.59

Tax paid

-19.14

-16.76

-23.18

-17.72

Working capital

10.05

40.88

49.51

3.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.03

-0.69

15.42

11.16

Op profit growth

-6.87

-22.01

49.53

21.96

EBIT growth

-15.02

-17.09

35.56

20.38

Net profit growth

-38.75

59.65

78.62

-32.1

No Record Found

TGV Sraac Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TGV Sraac Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Radhakrishna Murthy

Executive Director & CEO

K Karunakar Rao

Executive Director (Technical)

N Jeswanth Reddy

Executive Director / Technical Director

Srinivasa Babu Chappidi

Independent Director

Sridevi Madati

Independent Director

Hima Bindu Sagala

Independent Director

Geetha R Serwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TGV Sraac Ltd

Summary

TGV Sraac Limited (Formerly known as Sree Rayalaseema Alkali and Allied Chemicals Limited) incorporated on 24th June, 1981, is the flagship company of TGV Group. The Company is the leading producer of Chlor-Alkali products, Chloromethane and also manufactures Castor Derivatives and Fatty Acids. It manufactures caustic soda, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen and barium sulphate.The company started commercial production in Aug.88 with an initial installed capacity of 22,440 tpa of caustic soda. Presently the company has the capacity to produce 69500 TPA of caustic soda The company uses Bipolar Membrane Cell Technology, the latest one in the world for the manufacture of caustic soda and allied products.Since Chlor Alkali industry is power intensive the company is taking necessary steps to increase its captive power generation. Initially it has installed two D G sets with a total capacity of 12.4 MW for optimum utilisation of installed capacity. The company has also produces 3MW of power from its Wind power farm set up at a cost of Rs.11.20 part financed by IREDA to the tune of 8.37 Crores. The company has set up a power plant at Bellary with a capacity to produce 37.8 MW of power for commercial. The Bellary plant started commercial operation in Oct 2000.It has implemented its modernisation and diversification of the castor oil derivative plant. It is embarking on certain cost-effective and plant upgradation programmes like installing flaker facility to convert the cau
Company FAQs

What is the TGV Sraac Ltd share price today?

The TGV Sraac Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of TGV Sraac Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TGV Sraac Ltd is ₹1136.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TGV Sraac Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TGV Sraac Ltd is 21.61 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TGV Sraac Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TGV Sraac Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TGV Sraac Ltd is ₹74.19 and ₹120.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TGV Sraac Ltd?

TGV Sraac Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.23%, 3 Years at 27.86%, 1 Year at 1.84%, 6 Month at 20.38%, 3 Month at 15.00% and 1 Month at -8.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TGV Sraac Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TGV Sraac Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.18 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 36.80 %

