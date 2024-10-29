iifl-logo-icon 1
TGV Sraac Ltd Board Meeting

105.9
(2.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:48:00 PM

TGV Sraac CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
TGV Sraac Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the second quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024. Board approval for Un-audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
TGV Sraac Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 14/08/2024 has given approval for conducting Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 28/09/2024, Book closure, Record Date for dividend payment, Remote E-Voting and other related matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
TGV Sraac Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any subject to shareholders approval at AGM. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29/05/2024 after consideration of Audit Committee recommendation have recommended final dividend of Rs.1/- per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each (10%) on Equity shares of the Company The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29/05/2024 have : 1. Appointed Sri Mahadev Tirunagari as Secretarial Auditor for the year 2023-24 in place of deceased Sri N. Ramaswamy. 2. The Board has also appointed Sri Mahadev Tirunagari as Secretarial Auditor for 2024-25. 3. The Board has recommended for re-appointment of Sri C. Srinivasa Babu as Executive Direcctor (Technical) for a period of 3 years on same terms and conditons subject to shareholders ratification at the AGM. 4. The Board has reappointed M/s .Aruna Prasad & Co., Proprietrix : Aruna Prasad as Cost Auditor for the year 2024-25 subject to shareholders ratification at the AGM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
TGV Sraac Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter / nine months ended 31st December 2023 and. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

