TGV Sraac Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
107.13
107.13
107.13
107.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
988.66
939.45
636.38
503.08
Net Worth
1,095.79
1,046.58
743.51
610.21
Minority Interest
Debt
321.43
234.2
460.91
498.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
114.99
106.61
138.53
122.41
Total Liabilities
1,532.21
1,387.39
1,342.95
1,231.59
Fixed Assets
1,216.66
1,052.64
957.52
899.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.16
30.97
89.42
88.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
32.89
32.2
16.95
38.78
Networking Capital
207.09
209.2
209.28
98.72
Inventories
125.66
139.65
109.2
116.08
Inventory Days
42
Sundry Debtors
188.03
226.64
232.22
99.19
Debtor Days
35.89
Other Current Assets
185.76
170.89
139.63
143.54
Sundry Creditors
-56.5
-69.07
-78.2
-79.81
Creditor Days
28.87
Other Current Liabilities
-235.86
-258.91
-193.57
-180.28
Cash
42.4
62.38
69.78
106.41
Total Assets
1,532.2
1,387.39
1,342.95
1,231.59
