TGV Sraac Ltd Cash Flow Statement

107.95
(0.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR TGV Sraac Ltd

TGV Sraac FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

48.86

64.79

73.49

39.65

Depreciation

-63.18

-56.28

-76.55

-46.59

Tax paid

-19.14

-16.76

-23.18

-17.72

Working capital

10.05

40.88

49.51

3.11

Other operating items

Operating

-23.41

32.62

23.26

-21.55

Capital expenditure

27.22

251.57

67.14

89.58

Free cash flow

3.8

284.19

90.4

68.03

Equity raised

914.25

687.91

506.06

483.03

Investing

80.92

-6.35

5.4

6.93

Financing

171.21

29.26

-3.69

45.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,170.19

995.02

598.17

603

