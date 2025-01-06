TGV Sraac Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
48.86
64.79
73.49
39.65
Depreciation
-63.18
-56.28
-76.55
-46.59
Tax paid
-19.14
-16.76
-23.18
-17.72
Working capital
10.05
40.88
49.51
3.11
Other operating items
Operating
-23.41
32.62
23.26
-21.55
Capital expenditure
27.22
251.57
67.14
89.58
Free cash flow
3.8
284.19
90.4
68.03
Equity raised
914.25
687.91
506.06
483.03
Investing
80.92
-6.35
5.4
6.93
Financing
171.21
29.26
-3.69
45.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,170.19
995.02
598.17
603
