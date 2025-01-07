iifl-logo-icon 1
TGV Sraac Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

111.65
(3.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,008.71

1,040.26

1,047.5

907.52

yoy growth (%)

-3.03

-0.69

15.42

11.16

Raw materials

-363.54

-307.01

-299.49

-338.59

As % of sales

36.04

29.51

28.59

37.3

Employee costs

-48.16

-53.13

-41.5

-37.99

As % of sales

4.77

5.1

3.96

4.18

Other costs

-455.46

-528.12

-511.59

-400.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.15

50.76

48.83

44.14

Operating profit

141.54

151.98

194.9

130.34

OPM

14.03

14.61

18.6

14.36

Depreciation

-63.18

-56.28

-76.55

-46.59

Interest expense

-39.37

-39.05

-51.75

-52.73

Other income

9.87

8.14

6.9

8.64

Profit before tax

48.86

64.79

73.49

39.65

Taxes

-19.14

-16.76

-23.18

-17.72

Tax rate

-39.18

-25.86

-31.54

-44.69

Minorities and other

-0.76

-0.75

-20.69

-5.35

Adj. profit

28.95

47.27

29.61

16.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

28.95

47.27

29.61

16.57

yoy growth (%)

-38.75

59.65

78.62

-32.1

NPM

2.87

4.54

2.82

1.82

