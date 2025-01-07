Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,008.71
1,040.26
1,047.5
907.52
yoy growth (%)
-3.03
-0.69
15.42
11.16
Raw materials
-363.54
-307.01
-299.49
-338.59
As % of sales
36.04
29.51
28.59
37.3
Employee costs
-48.16
-53.13
-41.5
-37.99
As % of sales
4.77
5.1
3.96
4.18
Other costs
-455.46
-528.12
-511.59
-400.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.15
50.76
48.83
44.14
Operating profit
141.54
151.98
194.9
130.34
OPM
14.03
14.61
18.6
14.36
Depreciation
-63.18
-56.28
-76.55
-46.59
Interest expense
-39.37
-39.05
-51.75
-52.73
Other income
9.87
8.14
6.9
8.64
Profit before tax
48.86
64.79
73.49
39.65
Taxes
-19.14
-16.76
-23.18
-17.72
Tax rate
-39.18
-25.86
-31.54
-44.69
Minorities and other
-0.76
-0.75
-20.69
-5.35
Adj. profit
28.95
47.27
29.61
16.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
28.95
47.27
29.61
16.57
yoy growth (%)
-38.75
59.65
78.62
-32.1
NPM
2.87
4.54
2.82
1.82
