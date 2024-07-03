TGV Sraac Ltd Summary

TGV Sraac Limited (Formerly known as Sree Rayalaseema Alkali and Allied Chemicals Limited) incorporated on 24th June, 1981, is the flagship company of TGV Group. The Company is the leading producer of Chlor-Alkali products, Chloromethane and also manufactures Castor Derivatives and Fatty Acids. It manufactures caustic soda, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen and barium sulphate.The company started commercial production in Aug.88 with an initial installed capacity of 22,440 tpa of caustic soda. Presently the company has the capacity to produce 69500 TPA of caustic soda The company uses Bipolar Membrane Cell Technology, the latest one in the world for the manufacture of caustic soda and allied products.Since Chlor Alkali industry is power intensive the company is taking necessary steps to increase its captive power generation. Initially it has installed two D G sets with a total capacity of 12.4 MW for optimum utilisation of installed capacity. The company has also produces 3MW of power from its Wind power farm set up at a cost of Rs.11.20 part financed by IREDA to the tune of 8.37 Crores. The company has set up a power plant at Bellary with a capacity to produce 37.8 MW of power for commercial. The Bellary plant started commercial operation in Oct 2000.It has implemented its modernisation and diversification of the castor oil derivative plant. It is embarking on certain cost-effective and plant upgradation programmes like installing flaker facility to convert the caustic soda lye to value-added flakes, which will also increase flexibilities in production and storage. The company plans to set up a Rs 105-cr PVC plant in Kakinada with financial assistance from IFCI and other financial institutions. The Company diversified further into the manufacture of Fatty Acids and other Derivatives not only from Castor oil but also from other non-edible oil like Rice Bran Oil.The name of Company was changed from Sree Rayalaseema Alkali and Allied Chemicals Limited to TGV Sraac Limited during 2017.