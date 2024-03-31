INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members of

Thakkers Developers Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Thakkers Developers Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a Statement of changes in equity for the year ended and notes to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter paragraph

1. We draw attention to the following matters

a) Of the total tangible assets of Rs. 651.83 Lakhs (Written down value), Vehicles of Rs. 82.35 Lakhs (Written down value) are registered in the name of the Directors and vehicles of Rs 2.33 Lakhs are registered in the name of relatives of the Directors.

b) Further it was noted that the internal financial controls of the company need to be strengthened to commensurate with the nature and size of the company.

c) The Company has partially spent an amount which was required to be provided under Section 135 of the Companies act, 2013 towards Corporate Social Responsibility.

Our report is not modified in respect of above matters.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue recognition: Our audit procedures on Revenue recognition included the following: The revenue from estate dealing and development activities represents 67.81% of the total revenue from operations of the company. The Company recognizes revenue, on execution of agreement and letter of allotment and when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer, at an amount that reflects the consideration (i.e. the transaction price) to which the Company is expected to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services excluding any amount received on behalf of third party (such as indirect taxes). • Evaluating that the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies are in line with the applicable accounting standards and their application to the key customer contracts including consistent application; The revenue from construction activities and sale of flats/shops represent the remaining 32.19% of the total revenue from operations of the company. • Sales cut-off procedures for determination of revenue in the correct reporting period; Significant accounting judgments includes estimation of costs to complete, determining the stage of completion and the timing of revenue recognition in this case. • Scrutinizing all the revenue journal entries raised throughout the reporting period and comparing details of a sample of these journals, which met certain risk- based criteria, with relevant underlying documentation; For majority of its contracts, the Company recognizes revenue and profit on the stage of completion based on the proportion of contract costs incurred for the work performed to the balance sheet date, relative to the estimated costs on the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue and profit/loss therefore is based on estimates in relation to the estimated total costs of each contract. • In addition, we have performed the following procedures: The Company transfers control of a good or service over time and, therefore, satisfies a performance obligation and recognizes revenue overtime. The Company recognizes revenue for performance obligation satisfied over time only if it can reasonably measure its progress towards complete satisfaction of the performance obligation. • Testing the design and implementation of internal controls including control over process for determining estimates used as evaluating whether they are operating effectively. The Company would not be able to reasonably measure its progress towards complete satisfaction of a performance obligation if it lacks reliable information that would be required to apply an appropriate method of measuring progress. In those circumstances, the Company recognizes revenue only to the extent of cost incurred until it can reasonably measure outcome of the performance obligation. • Testing sample sales of units for projects with the underlying contracts, completion status and proceeds received from customers; • Identified and tested operating effectiveness of key controls around approvals of contracts, intimation of possession letters and controls over collection from customers; and • Compared, on a sample basis, revenue transactions recorded during the year with the underlying contracts, progress reports, invoices raised on customers and collections in bank accounts and whether the related revenue had been recognized in accordance with the Companys revenue recognition policies; • Identification and testing operating effectiveness of key controls over recording of actual costs incurred for the projects; • Review of the costs to complete workings, comparing the costs to complete with the budgeted costs and inquiring into reasons for variance; and • Sighting approvals for changes in budgeted costs with the rationale for the changes and assessment of contract costs to determine no revenue nature costs are taken to inventory. 2. Inventories: Our audit procedures to assess the net realizable value (NRV) of inventories included the following: Inventories comprising of finished goods and construction work in progress along with respective development costs represents 37.19% of the Companys total assets. The development costs incurred on stock, have been directly debited to the stock value under the current assets without routing the same through the Profit and Loss Account. The same is taken into consideration while arriving profit from sale of any stock item and proportionate value is debited to profit and loss account at the time of sale. • Evaluating the design and operative effectiveness of internal controls relating to valuation of inventories. • Discussion with the management to understand the basis of calculation and justification for the estimated recoverable amounts of the unsold units and TDR ("the NRV assessment"); Construction materials The construction materials and consumables not separately valued. It is treated as part of project cost on purchase for a particular project. Project work in progress is accordingly valued. • Evaluating the design and implementation of the Companys internal controls over the NRV assessment. Our evaluation included assessing whether the NRV assessment was prepared and updated by appropriate personnel of the Company and whether the key estimates, including estimated future selling prices and costs of completion for all property development projects, used in the NRV assessment, were discussed and challenged by management as appropriate; Construction work in progress The construction work in progress is valued at lower of cost or net realizable value. Work in Progress in respect of tenement of Flats/shops booked is valued at proportionate sale value. Cost includes cost of land, development rights, rates and taxes, construction costs, borrowing costs, other direct expenditure, allocated overheads and other incidental expenses. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. • Evaluating the managements valuation methodology and assessing the key estimates, data inputs and assumptions adopted in the valuations, which included comparing expected future average selling prices with available market data such as recently transacted prices for similar properties located in the nearby vicinity of each property development project and the sales budget plans maintained by the Company; Finished stock of completed projects (ready units) Finished stock of completed projects comprises of 57.24% of the total inventory of the company. Finished stock of completed projects and stock in trade of units is valued at lower of cost or net realizable value. • Re-performing the calculations of the NRV assessment and comparing the estimated construction costs to complete each development with the Companys updated budgets on sample basis. Estate Dealing/development activity At cost including attributable development expenses or net realizable value whichever is less. Transfer of Development Rights Self-generated TDR is valued at stipulated percentage of cost of area in respect of which TDR is generated. TDR purchased is valued at cost or net realizable value whichever is lower. 3. Accuracy and completeness of related party transactions and disclosures Advances to related parties represent 17.22% of the total assets and Advances from related parties represent 6.67% of the total liabilities of the company. The Company has undertaken transactions with its related parties in the normal course of business at arms length. These transactions include making new or additional investments, lending and borrowing of advances in the related parties. We identified the accuracy and completeness of the said related party transactions and its disclosure as set out in respective notes to the financial statements as a key audit matter due to the significance of transactions with related parties during the year ended March 31, 2024 and regulatory compliance thereon. • Obtained and read the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, evaluation of arms length, obtaining approval, recording and disclosure of related party transactions. • We tested, on a sample basis, related party transactions with the underlying contracts and other supporting documents and for appropriate authorization and approval for such transactions. • We read minutes of shareholder meetings, board meetings and minutes of meetings of those charged with governance in connection with Companys assessment of related party transactions being in the ordinary course of business at arms length. • Agreed the related party information disclosed in the financial statements with the underlying supporting documents, on a sample basis.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the board of directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (1l) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income) and the cash flow statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) the modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management of the Company and its joint operation companies incorporated in India whose financial statements has been audited under the Act has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether,

(a) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

(b) Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management of the Company and its joint operation companies incorporated in India whose financial statements has been audited under the Act has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities. ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether,

(a) Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

(b) Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared/proposed any interim and final dividend for the year and previous financial year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software relating to revenue, trade receivables and general ledger for the period 1 April 2023 to 15 April 2023.

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any Director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For and on behalf of

M/s. Karwa Malani Kalantri & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No-136867W

CA Sagar R Malani

Partner

Membership No. 145049

UDIN: 24145049BKFYFB1917

Place: Nashik

Date: May 30, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Thakkers Developers Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended on 31/03/2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i)(a)(A) The company has maintained proper records so as to show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records so as to show full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all assets conducted once every three years which, is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and the same have been properly dealt with books of accounts.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company with respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements and based on the examination of the property tax receipts, registered sale deed/transfer deed, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for as provided below:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Investment 0717P Nsk Purchase Account Rs.1,85,16,510/- Jointly held in the name of Thakker Developers Ltd and Khushal Chetan Batavia Directors Relatives From FY 2010-11 The property is partly held in name of the company due to joint ownership. 0717P Nsk Purchase Account Rs.64,34,418/- Jointly held in the name of Thakker Developers Ltd and Rajyog Enterprise Directors relatives are interested in Partnership Firm From FY 2007-08 The property is partly held in name of the company due to joint ownership. 0717P Nsk Purchase Account Rs.85,81,314/- Jointly held in the name of Thakker Developers Ltd and Khushal Chetan Batavia Directors Relatives From FY 2009-10 The property is partly held in name of the company due to joint ownership. 0717D Nsk Development Account Rs.22,86,950/- Jointly held in the name of Thakker Developers Ltd and Rajyog Enterprise Directors Relatives From FY 2022-23 The property is partly held in name of the company due to joint ownership. Property, Plant and Equipment Mangal Karyalaya Nashik Rs.90,03,373/- Estate Co-Op Housing Society and Nimantran Horticulture Pvt Ltd Directors and their relatives interested in the concerns Not available The company has taken land on lease hence permission for construction (commencement certificate) has been approved by competent authority in the name of land owners. Completion certificate of the said construction is not produced before us. Nexus office, College Road Nashik Rs.59,36,641/- C.H.M.E Society, Nashik No From FY 2005-06 As per information given by company, the company has development agreement with Devprit Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and Babeelal Marketing Pvt. Ltd. The land is taken on lease for 99 years by these companies from C.H.M.E. Society

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii)(a) The company has a program for physical verification of inventories, conducted once every year which, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investment, provided guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loan or advance secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year. In respect of unclaimed deposits, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under Clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues,

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess , and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise,

Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except demand raised for defaults in TDS returns amounting to Rs. 3.11 Lakhs.

(b) There are no dues referred to in sub clause (a) which are deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence, reporting under clause 3(viii) is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans have been applied, on an overall basis for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate companies or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate companies or joint ventures.

(x) (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of, the Company during the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud of material significance by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the company.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an Internal Audit System commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

(b) The reports of the internal auditor for the financial year 2023-2024 were considered by us in forming our opinion regarding the audit

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company and also reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company is not required to be registered as Non-Banking Financial Company or Housing Finance Company as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a core investment as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has incurred any cash loss of Rs. 32.04 Lakhs during the current financial year. During the immediately preceding financial year there was no cash loss to the company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In compliance with the provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013, the company is required to spend Rs.44,71,631/- towards Corporate Social Responsibility during the year. Out of which the company has spent Rs.15,98,063/- towards other than ongoing project till 31st March, 2024. As per information and explanation given by management, the company has transfer unspent CSR amount in other bank account (Bank Name - Nashik Merchant Co-Op Bank Ltd, Account No- 001011100031191) within 30 days from the end of the financial year for the purpose of ongoing project. However, the said bank account is not in compliance with para 7.1 of General Circular No.14/2021 dated 25.08.2021.

(b) In compliance with the provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013, the company is required to spend Rs.44,71,631/- towards Corporate Social Responsibility during the year. Out of which the company has spent Rs.15,98,063/- towards other than ongoing project till 31st March, 2024. As per information and explanation given by management, the company has transfer unspent CSR amount in other bank account (Bank Name - Nashik Merchant Co-Op Bank Ltd, Account No- 001011100031191) within 30 days from the end of the financial year for the purpose of ongoing project. However, the said bank account is not in compliance with para 7.1 of General Circular No.14/2021 dated 25.08.2021.

(xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Date: 30/05/2024 For M/s.Karwa Malani Kalantri & Associates Place: Nashik Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number - 136867W CA Sagar R Malani Partner Membership Number 145049 UDIN: 24145049BKFYFB1917

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THAKKERS DEVELOPERS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Thakkers Developers Limited as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.