SectorConstruction
Open₹195.8
Prev. Close₹187.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹195.8
Day's Low₹185.1
52 Week's High₹274.9
52 Week's Low₹135.05
Book Value₹152.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)166.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
127.77
130.06
113.33
80.07
Net Worth
136.77
139.06
122.33
89.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.72
11.33
19.89
40.31
yoy growth (%)
126.93
-43
-50.65
34.56
Raw materials
0.16
0
0
0
As % of sales
0.62
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.24
-5.06
-5.66
-5.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.49
0.47
1.73
18.12
Depreciation
-0.72
-1.16
-1.75
-1.15
Tax paid
-1.57
0
-1.67
-4.44
Working capital
12.49
-6.36
3.17
12.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
126.93
-43
-50.65
34.56
Op profit growth
-388.3
-247.24
-90.64
114.71
EBIT growth
502.83
-53.17
-79.82
123.41
Net profit growth
2,211.28
1,287.81
-99.75
498.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
30.81
57.76
55.48
27.6
20.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.81
57.76
55.48
27.6
20.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.31
1.35
2.46
4.28
6.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Jitendra M Thakker
Managing Director
Rajendra M Thakker
Director & Chief Executive Off
Narendra M Thakker
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chandrakant H Thakker
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jaman H Thakker
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gaurav J Deshmukh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manish V Lonari
Executive Director
Hetal Nishant Thakker
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruli Amit Pekam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Thakkers Developers Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 30, 1987 and became First Company from North- Maharashtra to become Public Limited in 1992. Promoted by Jitendra M. Thakkar and Rajendra M. Thakkar, the Company is engaged in the field of construction of residential premises, complexes, flats, etc. It is the leading construction and real estate enterprises of Nashik. The company has already completed 7 projects and 4 projects are at completion stage as per time schedule. Promoters are confident of completing future project in time. At present the company is actively involved in developing number of sites for undertaking various types of construction activities like residential complex, Bungalows etc. at Nashik. The company is having certain objects in hand which are under construction and also propose to take two big projects for construction of Residential Complex at Nashik.Construction of two residential and commercial complexes viz., Thakkars Trambak Road, Police Training College, Nashik. The total cost of the project estimated at Rs. 134.90 lakhs was to be fully met by promoters contribution to the equity of Rs. 79.90 lakhs and through the public issue of equity of Rs. 80 lakhs. During 2001-02 the company has bagged 4 new projects from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation(MSRTC).New Project of MSRTC commenced at Dhule (Deopur) and Vaijapur during 2008-09. MSRTC Project at Basmat was completed during 2009. The commercial complex at Nagpu
The Thakkers Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹185.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thakkers Developers Ltd is ₹166.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thakkers Developers Ltd is 0 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thakkers Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thakkers Developers Ltd is ₹135.05 and ₹274.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thakkers Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.75%, 3 Years at 13.62%, 1 Year at 32.70%, 6 Month at 1.24%, 3 Month at -10.65% and 1 Month at -5.96%.
