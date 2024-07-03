iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thakkers Developers Ltd Share Price

185.1
(-1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open195.8
  • Day's High195.8
  • 52 Wk High274.9
  • Prev. Close187.1
  • Day's Low185.1
  • 52 Wk Low 135.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value152.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)166.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Thakkers Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

195.8

Prev. Close

187.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

195.8

Day's Low

185.1

52 Week's High

274.9

52 Week's Low

135.05

Book Value

152.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

166.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Thakkers Developers Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Thakkers Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Thakkers Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.31%

Non-Promoter- 28.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Thakkers Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

127.77

130.06

113.33

80.07

Net Worth

136.77

139.06

122.33

89.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.72

11.33

19.89

40.31

yoy growth (%)

126.93

-43

-50.65

34.56

Raw materials

0.16

0

0

0

As % of sales

0.62

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.24

-5.06

-5.66

-5.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.49

0.47

1.73

18.12

Depreciation

-0.72

-1.16

-1.75

-1.15

Tax paid

-1.57

0

-1.67

-4.44

Working capital

12.49

-6.36

3.17

12.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

126.93

-43

-50.65

34.56

Op profit growth

-388.3

-247.24

-90.64

114.71

EBIT growth

502.83

-53.17

-79.82

123.41

Net profit growth

2,211.28

1,287.81

-99.75

498.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

30.81

57.76

55.48

27.6

20.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.81

57.76

55.48

27.6

20.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.31

1.35

2.46

4.28

6.63

View Annually Results

Thakkers Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Thakkers Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Jitendra M Thakker

Managing Director

Rajendra M Thakker

Director & Chief Executive Off

Narendra M Thakker

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chandrakant H Thakker

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jaman H Thakker

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gaurav J Deshmukh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manish V Lonari

Executive Director

Hetal Nishant Thakker

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruli Amit Pekam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thakkers Developers Ltd

Summary

Thakkers Developers Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 30, 1987 and became First Company from North- Maharashtra to become Public Limited in 1992. Promoted by Jitendra M. Thakkar and Rajendra M. Thakkar, the Company is engaged in the field of construction of residential premises, complexes, flats, etc. It is the leading construction and real estate enterprises of Nashik. The company has already completed 7 projects and 4 projects are at completion stage as per time schedule. Promoters are confident of completing future project in time. At present the company is actively involved in developing number of sites for undertaking various types of construction activities like residential complex, Bungalows etc. at Nashik. The company is having certain objects in hand which are under construction and also propose to take two big projects for construction of Residential Complex at Nashik.Construction of two residential and commercial complexes viz., Thakkars Trambak Road, Police Training College, Nashik. The total cost of the project estimated at Rs. 134.90 lakhs was to be fully met by promoters contribution to the equity of Rs. 79.90 lakhs and through the public issue of equity of Rs. 80 lakhs. During 2001-02 the company has bagged 4 new projects from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation(MSRTC).New Project of MSRTC commenced at Dhule (Deopur) and Vaijapur during 2008-09. MSRTC Project at Basmat was completed during 2009. The commercial complex at Nagpu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Thakkers Developers Ltd share price today?

The Thakkers Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹185.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thakkers Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thakkers Developers Ltd is ₹166.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thakkers Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thakkers Developers Ltd is 0 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thakkers Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thakkers Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thakkers Developers Ltd is ₹135.05 and ₹274.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thakkers Developers Ltd?

Thakkers Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.75%, 3 Years at 13.62%, 1 Year at 32.70%, 6 Month at 1.24%, 3 Month at -10.65% and 1 Month at -5.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thakkers Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thakkers Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.69 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Thakkers Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.