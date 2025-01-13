Thakkers Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
127.77
130.06
113.33
80.07
Net Worth
136.77
139.06
122.33
89.07
Minority Interest
Debt
26.23
17.53
10.29
2.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
163
156.59
132.62
91.7
Fixed Assets
13.12
13.38
11.86
11
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.21
6.42
13.78
1.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.15
0.96
0.72
0.48
Networking Capital
126.71
132.52
104.03
74.54
Inventories
75.55
81.26
97.09
93.45
Inventory Days
1,325.67
Sundry Debtors
0.03
8.1
3.49
3.85
Debtor Days
54.61
Other Current Assets
91.26
89.83
74.19
56.81
Sundry Creditors
-1.02
-1.14
-0.45
-2.9
Creditor Days
41.13
Other Current Liabilities
-39.11
-45.53
-70.29
-76.67
Cash
2.81
3.3
2.24
4.05
Total Assets
163
156.58
132.63
91.69
