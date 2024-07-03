Thakkers Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
14.26
4.09
6.38
5.19
8.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.26
4.09
6.38
5.19
8.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.07
0.83
0.58
0.37
0.2
Total Income
15.34
4.92
6.96
5.56
9.17
Total Expenditure
11.59
4.33
8.02
4.68
8.32
PBIDT
3.75
0.59
-1.06
0.87
0.85
Interest
0.43
0.49
0.57
0.34
0.22
PBDT
3.32
0.1
-1.63
0.53
0.63
Depreciation
0.44
0.43
0.6
0.61
0.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.22
-0.84
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.19
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.88
-0.33
-2.26
0.77
0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.88
-0.33
-2.26
0.77
0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.88
-0.33
-2.26
0.77
0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.2
-0.37
-2.51
0.86
0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9
9
9
9
9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.29
14.42
-16.61
16.76
9.47
PBDTM(%)
23.28
2.44
-25.54
10.21
7.02
PATM(%)
20.19
-8.06
-35.42
14.83
0.55
