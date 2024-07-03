iifl-logo-icon 1
Thakkers Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

181.4
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

14.26

4.09

6.38

5.19

8.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.26

4.09

6.38

5.19

8.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.07

0.83

0.58

0.37

0.2

Total Income

15.34

4.92

6.96

5.56

9.17

Total Expenditure

11.59

4.33

8.02

4.68

8.32

PBIDT

3.75

0.59

-1.06

0.87

0.85

Interest

0.43

0.49

0.57

0.34

0.22

PBDT

3.32

0.1

-1.63

0.53

0.63

Depreciation

0.44

0.43

0.6

0.61

0.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.22

-0.84

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.19

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.88

-0.33

-2.26

0.77

0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.88

-0.33

-2.26

0.77

0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.88

-0.33

-2.26

0.77

0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.2

-0.37

-2.51

0.86

0.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9

9

9

9

9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.29

14.42

-16.61

16.76

9.47

PBDTM(%)

23.28

2.44

-25.54

10.21

7.02

PATM(%)

20.19

-8.06

-35.42

14.83

0.55

