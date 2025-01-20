Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.89
-36.2
-32.67
29.91
Op profit growth
1,019.23
-65.68
-88.79
114.85
EBIT growth
116.49
25.83
-77.79
123.45
Net profit growth
203.41
971.29
-97.44
506.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
37.25
5.12
9.52
57.22
EBIT margin
50.11
35.62
18.06
54.75
Net profit margin
41.09
20.84
1.24
32.71
RoCE
13.2
5.85
4.76
21.46
RoNW
3.15
1.17
0.11
4.99
RoA
2.7
0.85
0.08
3.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.7
8.23
0.39
15.18
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
11.79
2.86
-1.56
13.89
Book value per share
106.07
93.47
84
83.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.48
5.83
207.3
5.69
P/CEPS
8.05
16.77
-51.72
6.22
P/B
0.89
0.51
0.96
1.03
EV/EBIDTA
5.75
9.07
14.86
4.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-14.68
-20.46
-82.96
-24.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
31.47
88.52
74.78
29.67
Inventory days
1,322.36
1,985.04
1,294.39
829.92
Creditor days
-40.88
-56.94
-64.36
-156.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-25.73
-3.78
-1.76
-4.8
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0.3
0.38
0.35
Net debt / op. profit
-0.16
27.53
10.74
1.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
1.75
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.85
-33.45
-20.13
-13.43
Other costs
-55.64
-61.42
-70.33
-29.34
