Thakkers Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

181.4
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Thakkers Developers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.72

11.33

19.89

40.31

yoy growth (%)

126.93

-43

-50.65

34.56

Raw materials

0.16

0

0

0

As % of sales

0.62

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.24

-5.06

-5.66

-5.6

As % of sales

8.73

44.64

28.45

13.91

Other costs

-14.15

-9.56

-11.99

-10.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.01

84.38

60.3

26.79

Operating profit

9.49

-3.29

2.23

23.9

OPM

36.88

-29.03

11.23

59.29

Depreciation

-0.72

-1.16

-1.75

-1.15

Interest expense

-0.53

-1.68

-2.87

-4.75

Other income

4.26

6.61

4.13

0.12

Profit before tax

12.49

0.47

1.73

18.12

Taxes

-1.57

0

-1.67

-4.44

Tax rate

-12.63

0

-96.57

-24.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.91

0.47

0.05

13.67

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.02

0

Net profit

10.91

0.47

0.03

13.67

yoy growth (%)

2,211.28

1,287.81

-99.75

498.83

NPM

42.42

4.16

0.17

33.91

