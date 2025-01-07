Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.72
11.33
19.89
40.31
yoy growth (%)
126.93
-43
-50.65
34.56
Raw materials
0.16
0
0
0
As % of sales
0.62
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.24
-5.06
-5.66
-5.6
As % of sales
8.73
44.64
28.45
13.91
Other costs
-14.15
-9.56
-11.99
-10.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.01
84.38
60.3
26.79
Operating profit
9.49
-3.29
2.23
23.9
OPM
36.88
-29.03
11.23
59.29
Depreciation
-0.72
-1.16
-1.75
-1.15
Interest expense
-0.53
-1.68
-2.87
-4.75
Other income
4.26
6.61
4.13
0.12
Profit before tax
12.49
0.47
1.73
18.12
Taxes
-1.57
0
-1.67
-4.44
Tax rate
-12.63
0
-96.57
-24.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.91
0.47
0.05
13.67
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.02
0
Net profit
10.91
0.47
0.03
13.67
yoy growth (%)
2,211.28
1,287.81
-99.75
498.83
NPM
42.42
4.16
0.17
33.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.