Thakkers Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.49
0.47
1.73
18.12
Depreciation
-0.72
-1.16
-1.75
-1.15
Tax paid
-1.57
0
-1.67
-4.44
Working capital
12.49
-6.36
3.17
12.17
Other operating items
Operating
22.67
-7.05
1.48
24.68
Capital expenditure
-3.74
-0.26
3.36
10.91
Free cash flow
18.93
-7.31
4.84
35.59
Equity raised
138.31
132.71
127.99
100.58
Investing
-2.83
1.32
-4.43
6.35
Financing
18.44
15.11
13.87
11.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
172.86
141.83
142.27
153.67
