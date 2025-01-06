iifl-logo-icon 1
Thakkers Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

185.1
(-1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025

Thakkers Developers Ltd

Thakkers Develp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.49

0.47

1.73

18.12

Depreciation

-0.72

-1.16

-1.75

-1.15

Tax paid

-1.57

0

-1.67

-4.44

Working capital

12.49

-6.36

3.17

12.17

Other operating items

Operating

22.67

-7.05

1.48

24.68

Capital expenditure

-3.74

-0.26

3.36

10.91

Free cash flow

18.93

-7.31

4.84

35.59

Equity raised

138.31

132.71

127.99

100.58

Investing

-2.83

1.32

-4.43

6.35

Financing

18.44

15.11

13.87

11.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

172.86

141.83

142.27

153.67

Thakkers Developers Ltd

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.