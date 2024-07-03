Thakkers Developers Ltd Summary

Thakkers Developers Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 30, 1987 and became First Company from North- Maharashtra to become Public Limited in 1992. Promoted by Jitendra M. Thakkar and Rajendra M. Thakkar, the Company is engaged in the field of construction of residential premises, complexes, flats, etc. It is the leading construction and real estate enterprises of Nashik. The company has already completed 7 projects and 4 projects are at completion stage as per time schedule. Promoters are confident of completing future project in time. At present the company is actively involved in developing number of sites for undertaking various types of construction activities like residential complex, Bungalows etc. at Nashik. The company is having certain objects in hand which are under construction and also propose to take two big projects for construction of Residential Complex at Nashik.Construction of two residential and commercial complexes viz., Thakkars Trambak Road, Police Training College, Nashik. The total cost of the project estimated at Rs. 134.90 lakhs was to be fully met by promoters contribution to the equity of Rs. 79.90 lakhs and through the public issue of equity of Rs. 80 lakhs. During 2001-02 the company has bagged 4 new projects from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation(MSRTC).New Project of MSRTC commenced at Dhule (Deopur) and Vaijapur during 2008-09. MSRTC Project at Basmat was completed during 2009. The commercial complex at Nagpur, namely Nexus Point was completed during 2009-10. New commercial complexes in Raigad and Satara districts started during 2009. Grandeur and Thakkers Enclave, two residential projects, were launched in 2009. Eva Luxuria, a new super residential project, was launched in 2010-11.During 2011-12, the new commercial project, at Medha in Satara Dist. and residential projects, Indigo Park and Grandeur at Nashik was completed. The commercial project at Mangaon in Raigad Dist.; the Enclave residential project and Eva Luxuria Phase I was completed during 2012-13. The Company started five new ambitious projects, namely, Richmond Heights and Richmond Bungalows at PathardiPhata, Skyland Project and Thakkers Sonnet, at Gangapur Road and Thakkers Paradise at Makhmalabad Road during 2014-15. It launched two commercial at Untwadi, Karmayogi Nagar & one residential project at Pandit Colony during 2019-20.