Thakkers Developers Ltd Board Meeting

Thakkers Develp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
THAKKERS DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at administrative office to inter alia to consider approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th September 2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
THAKKERS DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Madam This is to inform you that pursuant Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14thAugust 2024 at administrative office to inter alia to consider approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. We have attached herewith the Unaudited Standalone & consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter End June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
THAKKERS DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Annexed herewith the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
THAKKERS DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Madam This is to inform you that pursuant Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at administrative office to inter alia to consider approve and take on record Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023 along with the limited review report thereon.

