Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
1.99
1.99
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.99
-9.78
-9.64
Net Worth
-8
-7.79
-7.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
2.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-8
-7.79
-5.42
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.13
0.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.15
-7.92
-5.56
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.09
0.58
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-8.25
-8.01
-6.08
Cash
0.02
0
0
Total Assets
-8
-7.79
-5.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.