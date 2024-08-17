iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd Share Price

5.59
(-4.93%)
Nov 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

5.59

Prev. Close

5.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

5.59

Day's Low

5.59

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:01 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.75%

Non-Promoter- 41.33%

Institutions: 41.32%

Non-Institutions: 53.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

1.99

1.99

1.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.99

-9.78

-9.64

Net Worth

-8

-7.79

-7.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.2

-0.13

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

-18.27

EBIT growth

50.08

Net profit growth

50.08

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pavankumar Sanwarmal

Director

Suresh S Hemmady

Additional Director

Jagat S Nanavati

Additional Director

Vinayak T Sarkhot

Additional Director

M V Bhat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd

Summary

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd.(TESCL), incorporated in 1928, is in the business of manufacturing of Electric Transformers and other Electrical Equipments. The company is also into Contract and Sales business.TESCL has two plants at Hyderabad and Silvassa with an combined installed capacity of 1450000 KVA. Southern Switchgear Ltd., the subsidiary of the company (also a BIFR referred company) has commenced its operations in phased manner since July 15, 1999.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.