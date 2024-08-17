Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹5.59
Prev. Close₹5.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹5.59
Day's Low₹5.59
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
1.99
1.99
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.99
-9.78
-9.64
Net Worth
-8
-7.79
-7.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
-18.27
EBIT growth
50.08
Net profit growth
50.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pavankumar Sanwarmal
Director
Suresh S Hemmady
Additional Director
Jagat S Nanavati
Additional Director
Vinayak T Sarkhot
Additional Director
M V Bhat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd
Summary
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd.(TESCL), incorporated in 1928, is in the business of manufacturing of Electric Transformers and other Electrical Equipments. The company is also into Contract and Sales business.TESCL has two plants at Hyderabad and Silvassa with an combined installed capacity of 1450000 KVA. Southern Switchgear Ltd., the subsidiary of the company (also a BIFR referred company) has commenced its operations in phased manner since July 15, 1999.
Read More
