Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd.(TESCL), incorporated in 1928, is in the business of manufacturing of Electric Transformers and other Electrical Equipments. The company is also into Contract and Sales business.TESCL has two plants at Hyderabad and Silvassa with an combined installed capacity of 1450000 KVA. Southern Switchgear Ltd., the subsidiary of the company (also a BIFR referred company) has commenced its operations in phased manner since July 15, 1999.
