Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd Management Discussions

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
THANA ELECTRIC SUPPLY COMPANY LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
BUSINESS OPERATION:
During the year under review, as the companys operations were closed, the
company could not make any sales (Previous year nil).
CONTRACTS AND SALES DIVISION:
During the year under review, Contracts and Sales division could not do any
business due to the above said reasons.
TRANSFORMER DIVISIONS (HYDERABAD & SILVASA):
The Company was registered under the BIFR case No.440/2002 dated
01.11.2002. The State Bank of Hyderabad, Sanatnagar Branch, Hyderabad has
been appointed as Operating agency by the BIER. In consultation with the
operating agency-the State Bank Of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, the Company has
enter into an agreement of sale of factories at Hyderabad and Silvassa
pending finalization. Out of the advance received from the transactions,
the Company has paid all the dues of the Bank under the One-time-
Settlement scheme (OTS) offered by the Bank.
INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
During the year under review, as the operations were suspended due to the
reasons given above, the industrial relations were not cordial.