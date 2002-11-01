iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd Management Discussions

5.59
(-4.93%)
Nov 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

THANA ELECTRIC SUPPLY COMPANY LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS OPERATION: During the year under review, as the companys operations were closed, the company could not make any sales (Previous year nil). CONTRACTS AND SALES DIVISION: During the year under review, Contracts and Sales division could not do any business due to the above said reasons. TRANSFORMER DIVISIONS (HYDERABAD & SILVASA): The Company was registered under the BIFR case No.440/2002 dated 01.11.2002. The State Bank of Hyderabad, Sanatnagar Branch, Hyderabad has been appointed as Operating agency by the BIER. In consultation with the operating agency-the State Bank Of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, the Company has enter into an agreement of sale of factories at Hyderabad and Silvassa pending finalization. Out of the advance received from the transactions, the Company has paid all the dues of the Bank under the One-time- Settlement scheme (OTS) offered by the Bank. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: During the year under review, as the operations were suspended due to the reasons given above, the industrial relations were not cordial.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.