To the Members of

Themis Medicare Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Themis Medicare Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How was the matter addressed in our Audit Revenue Recognition: Our Audit Procedure Included: The company has numerous customers from different geographical and having different terms of engagement and conditions relating to Revenue recognition, the right of return, variable consideration and price adjustments. We performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by verifying the underlying documents, which included goods dispatch notes and shipping documents. Revenue from sale of goods is recognised when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and when there are no longer any unfulfilled obligations. The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on customer terms. We inspected, on a sample basis, key customer contracts to identify terms and conditions relating to goods acceptance and rebates and assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies with reference to the requirements of the applicable accounting standards. Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, after deduction of any trade discounts, volume rebates and any taxes or duties collected on behalf of the government such as goods and services tax, etc. We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and discounts by comparing with applicable accounting standards. The company recognises revenue when the amount of revenue can be reliably measured, it is probable that future economic benefits will flow to the entity and specific criteria have been met for each of the companys activities as described below. The company bases its estimates on historical results, taking into consideration the type of customer, the type of transaction and the specifics of each arrangement. We have performed alternate audit procedures to audit the existence of inventory as per the guidance provided in SA 501 "Audit Evidence- Specific Consideration for selected items" and have obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence to issue our unmodified opinion on these standalone financial results. Trade Payables Our audit procedures in relation to trade payables included: At 31 March 2024, the total trade payables balances included in Note No. 17 was Rs. 4,729.23 Lacs (Previous Year: Rs. 4,004.47 Lacs). - Obtaining an understanding of and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over the existence and performance of Procurement activities; For the year ended March 31, 2024 letters seeking confirmation of balance/statement of account were sent to selected vendors for the year ended March 31, 2024. Independent confirmations were received from a few parties and necessary adjustments, if any, were made. - Selecting a sample of items of procurements made during the year ended 31st March 2024 and inspected underlying documentation to assess the Occurrence, Completeness, Authorization, Accuracy, Cut off and classification; Accordingly, it has been determined as a key audit matter. - Obtaining confirmations and / or account statements from selected accounts payables and reconciling to the vendor accounts; - We assessed and validated the ageing profile of trade payables; Confirmations have been sought from vendors and wherever received, the necessary adjustments required, if any, have been made. In respect of others, balance as per Books of Account has been adopted and no adjustments have been proposed. Trade Receivables: Our audit procedures in relation to trade receivables included: At 31 March 2024, the total receivables balances net of provisions included in Note 8 was Rs. 17,829.91 Lacs (Previous Year: Rs. 14,537.76 Lacs). - We assessed and validated the ageing profile of trade receivables; - We assessed recoverability on a sample basis by reference to cash received subsequent to year-end and issue of credit notes post year-end, as necessary; For the year ended March 31, 2024 letters seeking confirmation of balance/statement of account were sent to selected customers for the year ended March 31, 2024. Independent confirmations were received from a few parties and necessary adjustments, if any, were made. - Obtaining confirmations and / or account statements from selected customers and reconciling to the general ledger accounts; - We considered the appropriateness of judgements regarding provisions for trade receivables and assessed whether these provisions were calculated in accordance with the Companys provisioning policies and / or whether there was evidence of management bias in provisioning, obtaining supporting evidence as necessary. Accordingly, it has been determined as a key audit matter. Confirmations have been sought from customers and wherever received, the necessary adjustments required, if any, have been made. In respect of others, balance as per the books of account has been retained and necessary adjustments were made in these Financial Statements for doubtful cases based on subsequent collections. Hence no further adjustments are warranted. However the management should take necessary steps to ensure 100% compliance with regard to third party direct confirmations. Based upon the above, we satisfied ourselves that management has taken reasonable judgements that were materially supported by the available evidence in respect of the relevant receivable balances and also for doubtful recovery the provision has been provided. We did not encounter any issues through these audit procedures that indicated that provisioning in respect of trade receivables was inappropriate.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that, a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. (Refer Note 34(B) to the Standalone financial statements)

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts wherever applicable.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the

notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 43(vii) to the Standalone financial statements);

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 43(vii) to the Standalone financial statements); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the

previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) No interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trial feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company except for the following immovable properties, as detailed below as at March 31, 2024. [Also Refer Note 4 to the Standalone Financial Statements]:

Description of property Gross Carrying Value (Lakhs) Held in the Name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Office Premises - situated at Goregaon, 197.35 Indo French Time Industries No Since 1990 and 2003 The Company owns two properties measuring 13,117 sq. ft. and 5057 sq. ft. The consideration for both the properties is paid to the seller and the Company is in possession of the same since the year 1990 and 2003 respectively. Mumbai Ltd. As regards the property measuring 13,117 Sq. Ft., the same is in the name of Indo French Time Industries Limited. and is the subject matter of litigation. However, the other property measuring 5057 Sq. Ft. is undisputed and is in the name of Indo French Time Industries Limited but conveyance is pending. The Company is in discussions with Indo French Time Industries Limited to complete the process of conveyance and the same shall be completed once the dispute comes to final conclusion.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans to four companies during the year, details of the loan is stated in sub-clause below. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans/Advances to subsidiaries. The Company has not provided loans, or stood guarantee or provided security to joint ventures and associates;

Particulars Advances (Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiaries 7.11 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiaries 105.93

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given other than subsidiaries mentioned above.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined

by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues of provident fund, employees state insurance and cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount of demand without netting-off amount paid under protest ^ In Lacs Amount paid under protest (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 52.68 - 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) VAT/CST-PATNA VAT 7.25 - 2011-12 APPEAL FILED WITH JCCT C.S.T. (MAHARASHTRA) CST 0.62 - 2016-17 APPEAL FILED IN NOV-2021

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information andexplanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standards 24, "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-lA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, (Also refer Note 41(A) to the Standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project other than ongoing project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount of Rs. 57.31 Lakhs for the year ended 31 March 2024 to a Special Account as per section 135(6) of the said Act. Also refer Note 29(b) to the standalone financial statements.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of THEMIS MEDICARE LIMITED, ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and The Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls system over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.