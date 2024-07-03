SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹273.05
Prev. Close₹273.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹224.38
Day's High₹273.05
Day's Low₹257.65
52 Week's High₹317
52 Week's Low₹180.55
Book Value₹32.21
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,392.58
P/E66.75
EPS4.09
Divi. Yield0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.2
9.2
9.2
9.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
292.07
272.62
234.28
176.61
Net Worth
301.27
281.82
243.48
185.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
230.66
201.58
209.5
216.65
yoy growth (%)
14.42
-3.77
-3.3
6.78
Raw materials
-78.2
-63.18
-71.66
-70.7
As % of sales
33.9
31.34
34.2
32.63
Employee costs
-39.98
-44.27
-44.61
-39.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.24
18
9.39
16.39
Depreciation
-8.54
-8.26
-7.4
-7.47
Tax paid
-5.62
-2.09
-0.1
-1.6
Working capital
7.89
27.14
18.07
18.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.42
-3.77
-3.3
6.78
Op profit growth
39.8
39.17
-21.85
4.4
EBIT growth
45.57
45.24
-24.69
5.8
Net profit growth
67.29
71.19
-37.16
-1.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
381.76
354.32
394.61
230.67
201.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
381.76
354.32
394.61
230.67
201.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.56
25.12
17.88
13.1
12.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajneesh Anand
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hari Subramaniam
Managing Director & CEO
Sachin D Patel
Executive Chairman
Dinesh S Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manjul Sandhu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhaskar Vemban Iyer
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shishir Dalal
Alternate Director
Reena S Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nikunt Raval
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pradeep Chandan.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Themis Medicare Ltd
Summary
Themis Medicare Limited was formerly incorporated as Themis Chemicals Limited in 1969. The Company was originally promoted by Chemosyn and Medimpex but was taken over by a Group consisting of Shantibhai D Patel and K T Lakdawala who also have interests in Andhra Synthetics and Antibiotics, which was merged with Artemis Pharmaceuticals in April, 1993. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Themis Medicare Limited in 2001. The Group is principally engaged in the activities pertaining to manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, especially in Formulation and API activity.In Mar.95, the company came out with a public issue equity shares (premium : Rs 110) to finance the expansion-cum-modernisation of its synthetic bulk drug plant at Vapi, the setting up of a formulation unit at Lilora, Baroda as backward integration and to augment long-term working capital.Total cost of the project was estimated at Rs 17.64 cr. TCL manufactures and sells synthetic bulk drugs and formulations. It operates in the therapeutic segments of anti-tuberculosis, cerebroactivators, bronchodilators, anti-asthmatic, anaesthetic and other segments.Anti-tuberculosis bulk drugs and formulations account for 60% of its turnover and the company is rated fourth in terms of turnover in this segment. TCL has also started manufacturing and exporting fumagillin, an anti-bacterial drug, for veterinary use for which it has a confirmed buy-back arrangement with Chinoin, Hungary.The company with the help of M/s
The Themis Medicare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹259.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Themis Medicare Ltd is ₹2392.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Themis Medicare Ltd is 66.75 and 8.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Themis Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Themis Medicare Ltd is ₹180.55 and ₹317 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Themis Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.53%, 3 Years at 41.25%, 1 Year at 25.28%, 6 Month at 32.43%, 3 Month at -1.69% and 1 Month at -6.92%.
