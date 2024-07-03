iifl-logo-icon 1
Themis Medicare Ltd Share Price

259.95
(-4.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open273.05
  • Day's High273.05
  • 52 Wk High317
  • Prev. Close273.1
  • Day's Low257.65
  • 52 Wk Low 180.55
  • Turnover (lac)224.38
  • P/E66.75
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value32.21
  • EPS4.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,392.58
  • Div. Yield0.18
Themis Medicare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

273.05

Prev. Close

273.1

Turnover(Lac.)

224.38

Day's High

273.05

Day's Low

257.65

52 Week's High

317

52 Week's Low

180.55

Book Value

32.21

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,392.58

P/E

66.75

EPS

4.09

Divi. Yield

0.18

Themis Medicare Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Themis Medicare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Themis Medicare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.61%

Foreign: 9.60%

Indian: 57.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 32.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Themis Medicare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.2

9.2

9.2

9.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

292.07

272.62

234.28

176.61

Net Worth

301.27

281.82

243.48

185.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

230.66

201.58

209.5

216.65

yoy growth (%)

14.42

-3.77

-3.3

6.78

Raw materials

-78.2

-63.18

-71.66

-70.7

As % of sales

33.9

31.34

34.2

32.63

Employee costs

-39.98

-44.27

-44.61

-39.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.24

18

9.39

16.39

Depreciation

-8.54

-8.26

-7.4

-7.47

Tax paid

-5.62

-2.09

-0.1

-1.6

Working capital

7.89

27.14

18.07

18.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.42

-3.77

-3.3

6.78

Op profit growth

39.8

39.17

-21.85

4.4

EBIT growth

45.57

45.24

-24.69

5.8

Net profit growth

67.29

71.19

-37.16

-1.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

381.76

354.32

394.61

230.67

201.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

381.76

354.32

394.61

230.67

201.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.56

25.12

17.88

13.1

12.37

Themis Medicare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Themis Medicare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajneesh Anand

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hari Subramaniam

Managing Director & CEO

Sachin D Patel

Executive Chairman

Dinesh S Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manjul Sandhu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhaskar Vemban Iyer

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shishir Dalal

Alternate Director

Reena S Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nikunt Raval

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pradeep Chandan.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Themis Medicare Ltd

Summary

Themis Medicare Limited was formerly incorporated as Themis Chemicals Limited in 1969. The Company was originally promoted by Chemosyn and Medimpex but was taken over by a Group consisting of Shantibhai D Patel and K T Lakdawala who also have interests in Andhra Synthetics and Antibiotics, which was merged with Artemis Pharmaceuticals in April, 1993. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Themis Medicare Limited in 2001. The Group is principally engaged in the activities pertaining to manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, especially in Formulation and API activity.In Mar.95, the company came out with a public issue equity shares (premium : Rs 110) to finance the expansion-cum-modernisation of its synthetic bulk drug plant at Vapi, the setting up of a formulation unit at Lilora, Baroda as backward integration and to augment long-term working capital.Total cost of the project was estimated at Rs 17.64 cr. TCL manufactures and sells synthetic bulk drugs and formulations. It operates in the therapeutic segments of anti-tuberculosis, cerebroactivators, bronchodilators, anti-asthmatic, anaesthetic and other segments.Anti-tuberculosis bulk drugs and formulations account for 60% of its turnover and the company is rated fourth in terms of turnover in this segment. TCL has also started manufacturing and exporting fumagillin, an anti-bacterial drug, for veterinary use for which it has a confirmed buy-back arrangement with Chinoin, Hungary.The company with the help of M/s
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Themis Medicare Ltd share price today?

The Themis Medicare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹259.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Themis Medicare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Themis Medicare Ltd is ₹2392.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Themis Medicare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Themis Medicare Ltd is 66.75 and 8.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Themis Medicare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Themis Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Themis Medicare Ltd is ₹180.55 and ₹317 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Themis Medicare Ltd?

Themis Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.53%, 3 Years at 41.25%, 1 Year at 25.28%, 6 Month at 32.43%, 3 Month at -1.69% and 1 Month at -6.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Themis Medicare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Themis Medicare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.15 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 32.74 %

