Summary

Themis Medicare Limited was formerly incorporated as Themis Chemicals Limited in 1969. The Company was originally promoted by Chemosyn and Medimpex but was taken over by a Group consisting of Shantibhai D Patel and K T Lakdawala who also have interests in Andhra Synthetics and Antibiotics, which was merged with Artemis Pharmaceuticals in April, 1993. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Themis Medicare Limited in 2001. The Group is principally engaged in the activities pertaining to manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, especially in Formulation and API activity.In Mar.95, the company came out with a public issue equity shares (premium : Rs 110) to finance the expansion-cum-modernisation of its synthetic bulk drug plant at Vapi, the setting up of a formulation unit at Lilora, Baroda as backward integration and to augment long-term working capital.Total cost of the project was estimated at Rs 17.64 cr. TCL manufactures and sells synthetic bulk drugs and formulations. It operates in the therapeutic segments of anti-tuberculosis, cerebroactivators, bronchodilators, anti-asthmatic, anaesthetic and other segments.Anti-tuberculosis bulk drugs and formulations account for 60% of its turnover and the company is rated fourth in terms of turnover in this segment. TCL has also started manufacturing and exporting fumagillin, an anti-bacterial drug, for veterinary use for which it has a confirmed buy-back arrangement with Chinoin, Hungary.The company with the help of M/s

