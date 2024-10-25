|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|Please refer attached annexure for further information
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|THEMIS MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Please refer to the attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|THEMIS MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Jun 2024
|6 Jun 2024
|Please find our intimation on the captioned subject.
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|THEMIS MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer our intimation on the captioned subject. 1) Approval of the Financial Results for the FY 2023-24 2) Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|THEMIS MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Please refer our attached intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.