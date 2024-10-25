iifl-logo-icon 1
Themis Medicare Ltd Board Meeting

249.7
(-0.36%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Themis Medicare CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Nov 202418 Nov 2024
Please refer attached annexure for further information
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
THEMIS MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Please refer to the attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
THEMIS MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting6 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
Please find our intimation on the captioned subject.
Board Meeting14 May 20243 May 2024
THEMIS MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer our intimation on the captioned subject. 1) Approval of the Financial Results for the FY 2023-24 2) Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
THEMIS MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Please refer our attached intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

