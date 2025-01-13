Themis Medicare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.2
9.2
9.2
9.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
292.07
272.62
234.28
176.61
Net Worth
301.27
281.82
243.48
185.8
Minority Interest
Debt
95.79
92.37
79.73
87.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.78
15.32
14.86
14.53
Total Liabilities
412.84
389.51
338.07
287.51
Fixed Assets
170.96
164.8
146.56
135.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.17
11.07
11.01
10.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.38
8.38
8.38
13.58
Networking Capital
203.14
186.42
145.64
102.76
Inventories
70.57
68.95
60.81
58.49
Inventory Days
92.55
Sundry Debtors
178.3
145.38
100.92
77.96
Debtor Days
123.35
Other Current Assets
39.77
47.24
37.96
30.78
Sundry Creditors
-47.29
-40.04
-31.87
-30.78
Creditor Days
48.7
Other Current Liabilities
-38.21
-35.11
-22.18
-33.69
Cash
19.2
18.85
26.49
24.62
Total Assets
412.85
389.52
338.08
287.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.