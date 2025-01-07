Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
230.66
201.58
209.5
216.65
yoy growth (%)
14.42
-3.77
-3.3
6.78
Raw materials
-78.2
-63.18
-71.66
-70.7
As % of sales
33.9
31.34
34.2
32.63
Employee costs
-39.98
-44.27
-44.61
-39.99
As % of sales
17.33
21.96
21.29
18.46
Other costs
-62.58
-58.44
-67.58
-73.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.13
28.99
32.25
33.76
Operating profit
49.88
35.68
25.63
32.8
OPM
21.62
17.7
12.23
15.14
Depreciation
-8.54
-8.26
-7.4
-7.47
Interest expense
-12.71
-12.87
-11.86
-11.84
Other income
3.62
3.47
3.03
2.9
Profit before tax
32.24
18
9.39
16.39
Taxes
-5.62
-2.09
-0.1
-1.6
Tax rate
-17.45
-11.62
-1.08
-9.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.62
15.91
9.29
14.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
26.62
15.91
9.29
14.79
yoy growth (%)
67.29
71.19
-37.16
-1.8
NPM
11.54
7.89
4.43
6.82
