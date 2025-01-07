iifl-logo-icon 1
Themis Medicare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

230.66

201.58

209.5

216.65

yoy growth (%)

14.42

-3.77

-3.3

6.78

Raw materials

-78.2

-63.18

-71.66

-70.7

As % of sales

33.9

31.34

34.2

32.63

Employee costs

-39.98

-44.27

-44.61

-39.99

As % of sales

17.33

21.96

21.29

18.46

Other costs

-62.58

-58.44

-67.58

-73.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.13

28.99

32.25

33.76

Operating profit

49.88

35.68

25.63

32.8

OPM

21.62

17.7

12.23

15.14

Depreciation

-8.54

-8.26

-7.4

-7.47

Interest expense

-12.71

-12.87

-11.86

-11.84

Other income

3.62

3.47

3.03

2.9

Profit before tax

32.24

18

9.39

16.39

Taxes

-5.62

-2.09

-0.1

-1.6

Tax rate

-17.45

-11.62

-1.08

-9.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.62

15.91

9.29

14.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

26.62

15.91

9.29

14.79

yoy growth (%)

67.29

71.19

-37.16

-1.8

NPM

11.54

7.89

4.43

6.82

