Themis Medicare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.24
18
9.39
16.39
Depreciation
-8.54
-8.26
-7.4
-7.47
Tax paid
-5.62
-2.09
-0.1
-1.6
Working capital
7.89
27.14
18.07
18.93
Other operating items
Operating
25.97
34.78
19.95
26.25
Capital expenditure
25.1
6.43
9.59
-24.6
Free cash flow
51.07
41.21
29.54
1.65
Equity raised
300.11
281.07
270.22
174.04
Investing
0.01
-0.04
-1.01
1.33
Financing
69.32
56.16
38.34
46.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
420.53
378.4
337.1
223.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.