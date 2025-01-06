iifl-logo-icon 1
Themis Medicare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

259.15
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Themis Medicare FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.24

18

9.39

16.39

Depreciation

-8.54

-8.26

-7.4

-7.47

Tax paid

-5.62

-2.09

-0.1

-1.6

Working capital

7.89

27.14

18.07

18.93

Other operating items

Operating

25.97

34.78

19.95

26.25

Capital expenditure

25.1

6.43

9.59

-24.6

Free cash flow

51.07

41.21

29.54

1.65

Equity raised

300.11

281.07

270.22

174.04

Investing

0.01

-0.04

-1.01

1.33

Financing

69.32

56.16

38.34

46.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

420.53

378.4

337.1

223.69

