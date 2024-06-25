|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Jul 2024
|14 May 2024
|1) Approval of the Financial Results for the FY 2023-24 2) Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24. Please find our Notice of 54th AGM and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) On completion of tenure of Mr. Hariharan Subramaniam ceases to be Independent Director of the Company after conclusion of the 54th AGM held on 22nd July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
