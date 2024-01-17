|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|14 May 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will rema in closed for payment of dividend and the AGM from Monday, 15th July, 2024 to Monday, 22 nd July , 2024 (both days inclusive).
