Themis Medicare Ltd Summary

Themis Medicare Limited was formerly incorporated as Themis Chemicals Limited in 1969. The Company was originally promoted by Chemosyn and Medimpex but was taken over by a Group consisting of Shantibhai D Patel and K T Lakdawala who also have interests in Andhra Synthetics and Antibiotics, which was merged with Artemis Pharmaceuticals in April, 1993. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Themis Medicare Limited in 2001. The Group is principally engaged in the activities pertaining to manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, especially in Formulation and API activity.In Mar.95, the company came out with a public issue equity shares (premium : Rs 110) to finance the expansion-cum-modernisation of its synthetic bulk drug plant at Vapi, the setting up of a formulation unit at Lilora, Baroda as backward integration and to augment long-term working capital.Total cost of the project was estimated at Rs 17.64 cr. TCL manufactures and sells synthetic bulk drugs and formulations. It operates in the therapeutic segments of anti-tuberculosis, cerebroactivators, bronchodilators, anti-asthmatic, anaesthetic and other segments.Anti-tuberculosis bulk drugs and formulations account for 60% of its turnover and the company is rated fourth in terms of turnover in this segment. TCL has also started manufacturing and exporting fumagillin, an anti-bacterial drug, for veterinary use for which it has a confirmed buy-back arrangement with Chinoin, Hungary.The company with the help of M/s Pharmograd,Moscow a manufacturing unit, is planning to market its Anti-T.B.formulation products through the collborators throughout the Russian Federation for trade,tenders and govt.supplies.The Company introduced products like Cardiac and Muscular Relaxant during the year 2001-02. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Themis Medicare Singapore Pte. Ltd., formed on 22nd May, 2002 in Singapore became operational during the year 2002-03. M/s. Artemis Biotech Ltd., a Group Company was merged with Themis Medicare Ltd. (the Parent Company) with effect from 1st April 2003. The Joint Venture Company, Richter Themis Medicare (India) Pvt. Ltd. started manufacturing activities at its EOU unit at Vapi effective from March, 2006. The Company started operations of its new Injection Plant at Haridwar for tablets and gel formulation production in 2006-07. Themiseal, the Companys unique haemostatic and anti-microbial product was launched in the UK, Greece, Cyprus, Jordan, Romania and Indonesia.During the year 2010-11, a Private Ltd Subsidiary Company in the name and style of Themis Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd was incorporated on 3rd November, 2010 and another Public Ltd Subsidiary Company in the name and style of Artemis Biotech Ltd. was incorporated on 14th January, 2011.During FY 2016-17, HID-PUL KFT (Hungary), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company. Carpo Medical Limited was incorporated as a Joint Venture Company in the United Kingdom in 2016-17.The Company launched a new product - Lenzetto Global brand of Estradiol Novel Drug Delivery System for treatment of Menopausal symptoms in 2023. As part of a strategy to concentrate on both the API and the Hospital Business, the Company demerged the API segment of the Company, including both the API production facilities, to a 100% owned subsidiary company, Themis Lifestyle Private Limited through slump sale in 2023.