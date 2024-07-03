Tierra Agrotech Ltd Summary

Tierra Agrotech Limited was incorporated in September 13th, 2013. The Company is engaged in Seed Research, Development, Production, Processing and Commercialization of superior products in major crops like Cotton, Rice, Pearl Millet, Corn, Mustard, Tomato, Pepper and Okra. The Company established a state-of-the-art R&D unit in Hyderabad with 10,000 sq. ft. laboratory space with several green houses, more than 50 acres of breeding farms supported with drip irrigation and other essential facilities. Besides breeding and biotechnology R&D centers in Hyderabad, it also established three more R&D units, one in Bangalore and the other two in Pune and Gurgaon. It has about 30 product trialing centers across the country. The Companys focus is to introduce value added - differentiated products and technologies in the market, while protecting them under suitable Intellectual Property (IP) and Plant Variety Protection (PVP) laws. The business model follows strict compliance with all regulatory guidelines including Freedom to Operate (FTOs) guidelines of GOI.In 2012, Tierra Group was established on January 2nd, 2012.In 2013, the Company established Biotech Research Centre.In 2015, R&D of Tierra received recognition from DSIR - Govt. of India.In 2017, Joint Venture Company for Agri Biologicals with Iden Biotechnology, Spain was formed. Grandeur Products Limited became a Holding Company of Tierra Agrotech Pvt Ltd. During the FY 2017-18, the Company acquired Indias branded Cotton seed businesses of Monsanto and Xylem (a DuPont Pioneer Seed Company) and thereby became one of the top cotton germplasm enriched company in the country.In 2019, the Company launched its own Corn, Rice & Mustard products.During Financial year 2018-19, the Board of Directors of the Company got approved the Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of Tierra Agrotech Private Limited and Xylem Seeds Private Limited, which is wholly owned subsidiary of the Company under Sections 230 to 232 of the Act from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)), Hyderabad on 20th August, 2019.During the year 2020, the Company started vegetable seed business.In 2021, the Company introduced new Soybean, Black Gram and new Fodder beet in India.