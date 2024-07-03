iifl-logo-icon 1
Tierra Agrotech Ltd Share Price

57
(-1.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

Tierra Agrotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Tierra Agrotech Ltd Corporate Action

12 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

Tierra Agrotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tierra Agrotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.44%

Non-Promoter- 88.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.62%

Custodian: 0.93%

Share Price

Tierra Agrotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.93

25.16

25.16

25.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.12

-4.99

22.03

33.77

Net Worth

103.05

20.17

47.19

58.93

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

67.14

60.11

56.61

56.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.14

60.11

56.61

56.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.1

0.6

0.21

1.53

Tierra Agrotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tierra Agrotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kalidindi Anagha Devi

Whole Time Director

Vijay Kumar Deekonda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tierra Agrotech Ltd

Summary

Tierra Agrotech Limited was incorporated in September 13th, 2013. The Company is engaged in Seed Research, Development, Production, Processing and Commercialization of superior products in major crops like Cotton, Rice, Pearl Millet, Corn, Mustard, Tomato, Pepper and Okra. The Company established a state-of-the-art R&D unit in Hyderabad with 10,000 sq. ft. laboratory space with several green houses, more than 50 acres of breeding farms supported with drip irrigation and other essential facilities. Besides breeding and biotechnology R&D centers in Hyderabad, it also established three more R&D units, one in Bangalore and the other two in Pune and Gurgaon. It has about 30 product trialing centers across the country. The Companys focus is to introduce value added - differentiated products and technologies in the market, while protecting them under suitable Intellectual Property (IP) and Plant Variety Protection (PVP) laws. The business model follows strict compliance with all regulatory guidelines including Freedom to Operate (FTOs) guidelines of GOI.In 2012, Tierra Group was established on January 2nd, 2012.In 2013, the Company established Biotech Research Centre.In 2015, R&D of Tierra received recognition from DSIR - Govt. of India.In 2017, Joint Venture Company for Agri Biologicals with Iden Biotechnology, Spain was formed. Grandeur Products Limited became a Holding Company of Tierra Agrotech Pvt Ltd. During the FY 2017-18, the Company acquired Indias branded Cotton seed busin
Company FAQs

What is the Tierra Agrotech Ltd share price today?

The Tierra Agrotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tierra Agrotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tierra Agrotech Ltd is ₹373.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tierra Agrotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tierra Agrotech Ltd is 0 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tierra Agrotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tierra Agrotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tierra Agrotech Ltd is ₹50.44 and ₹96.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tierra Agrotech Ltd?

Tierra Agrotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -38.74%, 1 Year at -33.08%, 6 Month at 0.19%, 3 Month at -4.18% and 1 Month at -9.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tierra Agrotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tierra Agrotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.62 %

