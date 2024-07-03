SectorTrading
Open₹58.39
Prev. Close₹57.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.94
Day's High₹58.39
Day's Low₹56.17
52 Week's High₹96.08
52 Week's Low₹50.44
Book Value₹22.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)373.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.93
25.16
25.16
25.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.12
-4.99
22.03
33.77
Net Worth
103.05
20.17
47.19
58.93
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
67.14
60.11
56.61
56.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.14
60.11
56.61
56.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.1
0.6
0.21
1.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kalidindi Anagha Devi
Whole Time Director
Vijay Kumar Deekonda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tierra Agrotech Ltd
Summary
Tierra Agrotech Limited was incorporated in September 13th, 2013. The Company is engaged in Seed Research, Development, Production, Processing and Commercialization of superior products in major crops like Cotton, Rice, Pearl Millet, Corn, Mustard, Tomato, Pepper and Okra. The Company established a state-of-the-art R&D unit in Hyderabad with 10,000 sq. ft. laboratory space with several green houses, more than 50 acres of breeding farms supported with drip irrigation and other essential facilities. Besides breeding and biotechnology R&D centers in Hyderabad, it also established three more R&D units, one in Bangalore and the other two in Pune and Gurgaon. It has about 30 product trialing centers across the country. The Companys focus is to introduce value added - differentiated products and technologies in the market, while protecting them under suitable Intellectual Property (IP) and Plant Variety Protection (PVP) laws. The business model follows strict compliance with all regulatory guidelines including Freedom to Operate (FTOs) guidelines of GOI.In 2012, Tierra Group was established on January 2nd, 2012.In 2013, the Company established Biotech Research Centre.In 2015, R&D of Tierra received recognition from DSIR - Govt. of India.In 2017, Joint Venture Company for Agri Biologicals with Iden Biotechnology, Spain was formed. Grandeur Products Limited became a Holding Company of Tierra Agrotech Pvt Ltd. During the FY 2017-18, the Company acquired Indias branded Cotton seed busin
Read More
The Tierra Agrotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tierra Agrotech Ltd is ₹373.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tierra Agrotech Ltd is 0 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tierra Agrotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tierra Agrotech Ltd is ₹50.44 and ₹96.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tierra Agrotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -38.74%, 1 Year at -33.08%, 6 Month at 0.19%, 3 Month at -4.18% and 1 Month at -9.16%.
