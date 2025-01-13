Tierra Agrotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.93
25.16
25.16
25.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.12
-4.99
22.03
33.77
Net Worth
103.05
20.17
47.19
58.93
Minority Interest
Debt
8.23
91.95
81.87
59.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.41
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
111.69
112.12
129.06
118.28
Fixed Assets
57.67
59.06
58.2
54.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.53
16.53
16.53
17.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
19.34
16.07
6.27
1.88
Networking Capital
12.71
14.35
44.32
40
Inventories
41.36
37.98
51.01
57.35
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.97
22.35
24.5
12.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.21
7.13
16.75
14.99
Sundry Creditors
-21.2
-21.8
-18.84
-18.86
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-34.63
-31.31
-29.1
-26.44
Cash
5.46
6.11
3.74
4.5
Total Assets
111.71
112.12
129.06
118.28
