iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tierra Agrotech Ltd Quarterly Results

57.5
(0.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6.04

49.95

7.49

4.26

11.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.04

49.95

7.49

4.26

11.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.45

0.26

3.38

1.72

0.55

Total Income

6.49

50.2

10.87

5.97

12.4

Total Expenditure

13.37

43.16

15.19

12.89

16.29

PBIDT

-6.88

7.04

-4.31

-6.92

-3.89

Interest

0.02

0.06

0.7

0.83

0.88

PBDT

-6.9

6.99

-5.01

-7.76

-4.77

Depreciation

0.38

0.36

0.57

0.2

0.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-1.99

1.64

-1.84

-2.06

-0.61

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.29

4.99

-3.74

-5.89

-4.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.29

4.99

-3.74

-5.89

-4.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.29

4.99

-3.74

-5.89

-4.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.81

0.81

-0.68

-1.06

-0.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

65.59

65.59

55.93

55.93

55.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-113.9

14.09

-57.54

-162.44

-32.82

PBDTM(%)

-114.23

13.99

-66.88

-182.15

-40.25

PATM(%)

-87.58

9.98

-49.93

-138.26

-36.7

Tierra Agrotech: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tierra Agrotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.