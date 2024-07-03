Tierra Agrotech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6.04
49.95
7.49
4.26
11.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.04
49.95
7.49
4.26
11.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.45
0.26
3.38
1.72
0.55
Total Income
6.49
50.2
10.87
5.97
12.4
Total Expenditure
13.37
43.16
15.19
12.89
16.29
PBIDT
-6.88
7.04
-4.31
-6.92
-3.89
Interest
0.02
0.06
0.7
0.83
0.88
PBDT
-6.9
6.99
-5.01
-7.76
-4.77
Depreciation
0.38
0.36
0.57
0.2
0.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-1.99
1.64
-1.84
-2.06
-0.61
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.29
4.99
-3.74
-5.89
-4.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.29
4.99
-3.74
-5.89
-4.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.29
4.99
-3.74
-5.89
-4.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.81
0.81
-0.68
-1.06
-0.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
65.59
65.59
55.93
55.93
55.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-113.9
14.09
-57.54
-162.44
-32.82
PBDTM(%)
-114.23
13.99
-66.88
-182.15
-40.25
PATM(%)
-87.58
9.98
-49.93
-138.26
-36.7
No Record Found
