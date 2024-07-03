Tierra Agrotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
59.65
51.8
43.36
85.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.65
51.8
43.36
85.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.72
0.14
0.19
0.16
Total Income
62.37
51.94
43.56
85.54
Total Expenditure
65.3
59.82
50.18
79.82
PBIDT
-2.93
-7.88
-6.62
5.72
Interest
3.58
8.58
6.32
5.37
PBDT
-6.51
-16.46
-12.95
0.35
Depreciation
0.57
0.52
0.18
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.74
Deferred Tax
-1.62
-4.68
-1.59
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.47
-12.3
-11.53
-0.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.47
-12.3
-11.53
-0.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.47
-12.3
-11.53
-0.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.08
-4.89
-4.59
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
55.93
25.16
25.16
25.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.91
-15.21
-15.26
6.7
PBDTM(%)
-10.91
-31.77
-29.86
0.4
PATM(%)
-9.17
-23.74
-26.59
-0.69
