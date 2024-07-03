iifl-logo-icon 1
Tierra Agrotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

57.89
(1.21%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

59.65

51.8

43.36

85.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.65

51.8

43.36

85.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.72

0.14

0.19

0.16

Total Income

62.37

51.94

43.56

85.54

Total Expenditure

65.3

59.82

50.18

79.82

PBIDT

-2.93

-7.88

-6.62

5.72

Interest

3.58

8.58

6.32

5.37

PBDT

-6.51

-16.46

-12.95

0.35

Depreciation

0.57

0.52

0.18

0.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.74

Deferred Tax

-1.62

-4.68

-1.59

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.47

-12.3

-11.53

-0.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.47

-12.3

-11.53

-0.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.47

-12.3

-11.53

-0.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.08

-4.89

-4.59

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

55.93

25.16

25.16

25.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.91

-15.21

-15.26

6.7

PBDTM(%)

-10.91

-31.77

-29.86

0.4

PATM(%)

-9.17

-23.74

-26.59

-0.69

