Tierra Agrotech Ltd Annually Results

57
(-1.54%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

67.14

60.11

56.61

56.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.14

60.11

56.61

56.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.1

0.6

0.21

1.53

Total Income

73.24

60.71

56.81

58.37

Total Expenditure

80.49

86.47

65.85

58.76

PBIDT

-7.24

-25.76

-9.04

-0.38

Interest

4.27

11.45

8.72

6.96

PBDT

-11.52

-37.21

-17.75

-7.34

Depreciation

1.14

0.78

0.28

0.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-3.45

-9.78

-4.42

-1.32

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.21

-28.21

-13.62

-6.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.21

-28.21

-13.62

-6.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.21

-28.21

-13.62

-6.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.77

-11.22

-5.41

-2.49

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

55.93

25.16

25.16

25.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10.78

-42.85

-15.96

-0.66

PBDTM(%)

-17.15

-61.9

-31.35

-12.91

PATM(%)

-13.71

-46.93

-24.05

-11.03

