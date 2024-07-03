Tierra Agrotech Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
67.14
60.11
56.61
56.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.14
60.11
56.61
56.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.1
0.6
0.21
1.53
Total Income
73.24
60.71
56.81
58.37
Total Expenditure
80.49
86.47
65.85
58.76
PBIDT
-7.24
-25.76
-9.04
-0.38
Interest
4.27
11.45
8.72
6.96
PBDT
-11.52
-37.21
-17.75
-7.34
Depreciation
1.14
0.78
0.28
0.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-3.45
-9.78
-4.42
-1.32
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.21
-28.21
-13.62
-6.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.21
-28.21
-13.62
-6.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.21
-28.21
-13.62
-6.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.77
-11.22
-5.41
-2.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
55.93
25.16
25.16
25.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-10.78
-42.85
-15.96
-0.66
PBDTM(%)
-17.15
-61.9
-31.35
-12.91
PATM(%)
-13.71
-46.93
-24.05
-11.03
