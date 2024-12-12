We would like to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 11.00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company. Please find enclosed herewith the Notice convening the EGM along with Annexures Please find enclosed the proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 12, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024) Please find the enclosed 1. Voting Results as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 2. Consolidated Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/12/2024)