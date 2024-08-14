The Board of Directors in their just concluded Meeting approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 2.reappointment of Statutory Auditors 3. Reappointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Deekonda as Wholetime Director 4.Approved the Notice and Directors Report to 11th AGM 5. Disclosure under Reg 32(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 6.Merger of Tierra seed Science Private Limited with Tierra Agrotech Limited This is to inform that the 11th Annual General Meeting of Tierra Agrotech Limited was held on Wednesday 14th August, 2024 Through video conference and other audio visual means. The Proceedings of 11th Annual General Meeting in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 are enclosed hereto as Annexure A (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)