Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting have approved the Appointment of Shri. Kishan Dumpeta as Chief Executive Officer of the Company in the Category of Key Managerial Personnel.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Tierra Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In continuation to our previous intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till November 15 2024 which is 48 hours after the Board Meeting. 1. Approved the un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 2. Resolved to hold an Extra Ordinary General Meeting 3. Approved the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company, 4. To appoint Mr. Vijay Kumar Deekonda as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company 5. Disclosure under Regulation 32(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 copy enclosed as 6. Approved to acquire 7,40,668 shares in Tidas Agrotech Private Limited at a price of Rs. 0.75 per share form the existing Shareholder of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Tierra Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 15th July 2024 inter alia: i. To consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. ii. To approve the Directors Report along with annexures and Notice Convening the Annual General Meeting iii. To fix the Date Time and Venue of the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company In continuation to our previous intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till 17th July 2024 which is 48 hours after the Board Meeting. The Board of Directors in their just concluded Meeting approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 2.reappointment of Statutory Auditors 3. Reappointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Deekonda as Wholetime Director 4.Approved the Notice and Directors Report to 11th AGM 5. Disclosure under Reg 32(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 6.Merger of Tierra seed Science Private Limited with Tierra Agrotech Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 16 May 2024

Tierra Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting have decided on the following matters: 1. Approved the audited standalone financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 and audited Financial Statement for the financial year 2023-24. 2. Approved the audited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and consolidated Financial Statement for the financial year 2023-24. 3. Approved the Appointment of Sri Sateesh Kumar Puligundla (DIN: 00023149) as Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. The meeting commenced at 06.30 P.M and ended at 08.20 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

The Company has agreed to acquire 60,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs.30/- each aggregating to Rs. 18 Crores of Tierra Seed Science Private Limited (TSSPL), the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (TSSPL).

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 1 Jul 2023

Tierra Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2023 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform and intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is proposed to be held on Wednesday 5th July 2023 to consider and approve inter alia the following agenda: 1. Proposal to raise funds by way of an issue of equity shares of the Company on rights basis to the existing shareholders of the Company in compliance with the applicable provisions of law. 2. To consider any other business as may be decided by the Board. This letter is being submitted in compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015. Request you to kindly take this letter on record and acknowledge the receipt. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, July 05, 2023, inter alia, considered and unanimously resolved in respect of the following matters: 1. The Board approved the offer and issuance of equity shares of the Company (the Equity Shares) for an amount, including premium, not exceeding Rs. 49.90 Crores (Rupees Forty Nine Crores Ninety Lakhs) by way of a rights issue 2. The Board constituted a Rights Issue Committee (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2023) Tierra Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is further to our intimation dated July 05, 2023, informing approval of Board of Directors of the Company for issuance of the equity shares of the Company of face value of ?10 each for an amount not exceeding ? 4990 lakhs by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws. We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, March 06, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the various matters in connection with the Rights Issue, including determination of the issue price, rights entitlement ratio and record date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/03/2024) Tierra Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our intimation dated 03rd March, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 for conducting Board Meeting on 06th March, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the various matters in connection with the Rights Issue, we would like to inform that the Chairman, with the consent of all the Directors present at the meeting, decided to adjourn the Meeting of Board of Directors to 12th March, 2024. Further, we would like to inform that the Trading Window for transactions in Securities of the Company for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives will be closed from Thursday, 07th March, 2024 till 48 hours after conclusion of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) This is in furtherance to our intimation on the Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on July 05, 2023 where the issue of fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company was approved by way of a rights issue for an amount of not exceeding Rs. 4990.00 Lakhs (Rupees Forty Nine Crores Ninety lakhs) in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (The Board) in their adjourned meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, March 12, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/03/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024