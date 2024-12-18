<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT </dhhead>

To

Times Green Energy (India) Limited,

Hyderabad.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Times Green Energy (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them 41 all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure 1 statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(a) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(b) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(c) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(d) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(e) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure 2‘;

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 which would impact the financial position;

ii. The Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts requiring provision under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses; and

iii. On the basis of information and explanations given to us and on our audit of books of account, there are no dues, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. On the basis of our examination and test checks, the feature of recording Audit trail(EditLog) facility in the Accounting Software used for maintaining accounts was not enabled during the financial year ending on 31st march, 2024.

"ANNEXURE-1" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

51. No CARO Ref No. Auditors Report 1 3 (i) Fixed Assets 3(i) The Company is in the process developing proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and Equipment. 3(i)(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed. 3(i)(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company 3(i)(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. 3(i)(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. 2 3(H) Inventories 3(ii)(a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to books records which has been properly dealt with in the books of account were not material. 3{ii)(b) The Company has not obtainedworking capital limits from Banks or Financial Institutionsin excess of Rs. five Crores during the year under audit. 3 B(iii) Loans given by the Company The Company has not granted any Unsecured loans. 4 3(iv) Compliance of Section 185 of the Companies Act 2013: Loan to directors, etc In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security. 5 3(v) Acceptance of Deposits The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. 6 3(vi) Maintenance of Cost Records As informed to us, Maintenance of Cost Records specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, is not applicable to the company in respect of the activities carried on by the company. 7 3(vii) Deposit of Statutory dues 3(vii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is not generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund,Goods and Services Tax,Income Tax, Tax deducted at sourceand other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us,there are undisputed amounts to an extent of Rs.25,46,643 payable in respect of Income Tax and other statutory dues which were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. According to the information and explanations given to us,the company has not registered with the Employees State Insurance Act. 3(vii)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed dues relating to Income Tax or any other Statutory Acts with respect to any Pending Tax Assessments or Pending Appeals before Tax Authorities during the year. 8 3(viii) Unrecorded Income According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. 9 3(ix) Defaults in repayment of loans to Banks and Financial Institutions 3(ix)(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaultedin repayment of any loans from banks or financial institutions 3(ix)(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. 3(ix)(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company had utilised the term loan for the purpose for which the loan was taken. 3(ix)(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable. 3(ix)(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not takenany funds for the purposes of its Subsidiary. 3(ix)(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. 10 3(x) IPO / FPO/ Term loans 3(x)(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans during the year under audit. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. 3(x)(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. 11 3(xi) Frauds by or on the Company 3(xi)(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. 3(xi)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. 3(xi)(c) There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c)of the Order is not applicable. 12 3(xii) Nidhi Company In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. 13 3(xiii) Related PartyTransactions As per the explanations given to us and the records of the Company, in our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. 14 3(xiv) Internal Audit 3(xiv)(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and nature of business. 15 3(xv) Non-cash Transactions with directors In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 16 3(xvi) Registration under RBI Act, 1934 3(xvi)(a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. 3(xvi)(b) The company is not required to be registered under Sec 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 3(xvi)(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations is made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 3(xvi)(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 17 3(xvii) Cash Losses during the year The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year. 18 3(xviii) Statutory Auditors resignation There was an incidence of resignation by the statutory Auditor of the Company during the year under review. As per our interactions with the outgoing Statutory Auditors, no issues or concerns or objections were raised by them. 19 3(xix) Financial ratios According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at on the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. 20 3(xx) Unspent project funds in ongoing projects In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 21 3(xxi) Audit Qualifications In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary. Accordingly, clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - 2 to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Times Green Energy (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31stMarch 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the GuidanceNote require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to providereasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.