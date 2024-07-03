Summary

Times Green Energy India Limited was incorporated on November 10, 2010 under Companies Act, 1956 with Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Subsequently, the Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 31, 2010 from Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. The Company is a women entrepreneurial venture promoted by Mrs. Dinne Lakshmi Jumaal and Mrs. Kanuparthi Vani, both of whom are dedicated to the cause of improving lives of rural women in India. The organization is deeply involved in rural ecosystem surrounding women in and around certain villages of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & border areas of Karnataka. Likewise the Company procures goods from local dealers and vendors via local agents based in the State of Telangana. The Company is currently involved in three core business activities, namely distribution of Agro Products; Agrochemicals and Sanitary Napkins.Within five years of its inception, TIMES has built a strong network. With two manufacturing units located in and around Hyderabad, TIMES has grown into a large corporate with Agriculture, Women Hygiene and E-commerce as main verticles. The promoters began their journey by getting involved in procuring and distribution of natural organic plant protection products and organic products for betterment of farming amongst villages and hence the Company was formed to formalize such trading and distribution activities. Thereafter, it acquired agricultural land in 2013, which later on got converted into non-agri

