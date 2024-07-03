Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹84.77
Prev. Close₹80.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.69
Day's High₹84.77
Day's Low₹84.77
52 Week's High₹90.3
52 Week's Low₹64
Book Value₹38.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.11
P/E26.66
EPS3.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.66
1.66
1.66
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.6
32.12
3.91
0.55
Net Worth
34.26
33.78
5.57
1.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
16.45
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-15.61
As % of sales
94.87
Employee costs
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
0.22
Depreciation
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.05
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Dinne Lakshmi Jumaal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Padma Priyanka Vangala
Independent Director
Sripati Susheela
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Reddy Rachur
Non Executive Director
B R Meena
Managing Director
Vani Kanuparthi
Reports by Times Green Energy India Ltd
Summary
Times Green Energy India Limited was incorporated on November 10, 2010 under Companies Act, 1956 with Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Subsequently, the Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 31, 2010 from Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. The Company is a women entrepreneurial venture promoted by Mrs. Dinne Lakshmi Jumaal and Mrs. Kanuparthi Vani, both of whom are dedicated to the cause of improving lives of rural women in India. The organization is deeply involved in rural ecosystem surrounding women in and around certain villages of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & border areas of Karnataka. Likewise the Company procures goods from local dealers and vendors via local agents based in the State of Telangana. The Company is currently involved in three core business activities, namely distribution of Agro Products; Agrochemicals and Sanitary Napkins.Within five years of its inception, TIMES has built a strong network. With two manufacturing units located in and around Hyderabad, TIMES has grown into a large corporate with Agriculture, Women Hygiene and E-commerce as main verticles. The promoters began their journey by getting involved in procuring and distribution of natural organic plant protection products and organic products for betterment of farming amongst villages and hence the Company was formed to formalize such trading and distribution activities. Thereafter, it acquired agricultural land in 2013, which later on got converted into non-agri
The Times Green Energy India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Times Green Energy India Ltd is ₹14.11 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Times Green Energy India Ltd is 26.66 and 2.18 as of 18 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Times Green Energy India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Times Green Energy India Ltd is ₹64 and ₹90.3 as of 18 Dec ‘24
Times Green Energy India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.59%, 3 Years at 11.56%, 1 Year at 32.45%, 6 Month at 14.09%, 3 Month at -1.19% and 1 Month at -5.22%.
