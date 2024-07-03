iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Times Green Energy India Ltd Share Price

84.77
(4.98%)
Dec 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.77
  • Day's High84.77
  • 52 Wk High90.3
  • Prev. Close80.75
  • Day's Low84.77
  • 52 Wk Low 64
  • Turnover (lac)1.69
  • P/E26.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.82
  • EPS3.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Times Green Energy India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

84.77

Prev. Close

80.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.69

Day's High

84.77

Day's Low

84.77

52 Week's High

90.3

52 Week's Low

64

Book Value

38.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.11

P/E

26.66

EPS

3.18

Divi. Yield

0

Times Green Energy India Ltd Corporate Action

14 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Times Green Energy India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Times Green Energy India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:22 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.59%

Non-Promoter- 52.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Times Green Energy India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.66

1.66

1.66

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.6

32.12

3.91

0.55

Net Worth

34.26

33.78

5.57

1.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

16.45

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-15.61

As % of sales

94.87

Employee costs

-0.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

0.22

Depreciation

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.05

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Times Green Energy India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Times Green Energy India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Dinne Lakshmi Jumaal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Padma Priyanka Vangala

Independent Director

Sripati Susheela

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Reddy Rachur

Non Executive Director

B R Meena

Managing Director

Vani Kanuparthi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Times Green Energy India Ltd

Summary

Times Green Energy India Limited was incorporated on November 10, 2010 under Companies Act, 1956 with Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Subsequently, the Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 31, 2010 from Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. The Company is a women entrepreneurial venture promoted by Mrs. Dinne Lakshmi Jumaal and Mrs. Kanuparthi Vani, both of whom are dedicated to the cause of improving lives of rural women in India. The organization is deeply involved in rural ecosystem surrounding women in and around certain villages of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & border areas of Karnataka. Likewise the Company procures goods from local dealers and vendors via local agents based in the State of Telangana. The Company is currently involved in three core business activities, namely distribution of Agro Products; Agrochemicals and Sanitary Napkins.Within five years of its inception, TIMES has built a strong network. With two manufacturing units located in and around Hyderabad, TIMES has grown into a large corporate with Agriculture, Women Hygiene and E-commerce as main verticles. The promoters began their journey by getting involved in procuring and distribution of natural organic plant protection products and organic products for betterment of farming amongst villages and hence the Company was formed to formalize such trading and distribution activities. Thereafter, it acquired agricultural land in 2013, which later on got converted into non-agri
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Times Green Energy India Ltd share price today?

The Times Green Energy India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Times Green Energy India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Times Green Energy India Ltd is ₹14.11 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Times Green Energy India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Times Green Energy India Ltd is 26.66 and 2.18 as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Times Green Energy India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Times Green Energy India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Times Green Energy India Ltd is ₹64 and ₹90.3 as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Times Green Energy India Ltd?

Times Green Energy India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.59%, 3 Years at 11.56%, 1 Year at 32.45%, 6 Month at 14.09%, 3 Month at -1.19% and 1 Month at -5.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Times Green Energy India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Times Green Energy India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.60 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Times Green Energy India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.