<dhhead-BOARD’S REPORT</dhhead-

To

The Members,

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting their Fourteenth Annual Report on the Business and Operations of the Company and the Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 (period under review).

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The summary of the financial performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the previous financial year ended March 31, 2023 is given below:

Particulars 31-Mar-24 (Rs in Lakhs) 31-Mar-23 (Rs in Lakhs) Total Income 3,273.65 2056.48 Less: Expenditure 3211.09 1992.92 Profit before Depreciation 62.56 63.57 Less: Depreciation 2.33 6.99 Profit before Tax 60.23 56.58 Provision for Taxation 12.93 15.45 Profit after Tax 47.30 41.13

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The Total Income of the Company stood at Rs 3,273.65 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs 2056.48 lakhs in the previous year. The Company made a net profit (after tax) of Rs 47.30 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the Rs41.13 lakhs in the previous year.

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVES IN TERMS OF SECTION 134 (3) (J) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Board has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

4. DIVIDEND:

The dividend policy for the year under review has been formulated taking into consideration of growth of the company and to conserve resources, the Directors do not recommend any dividend for year ended March 31, 2024.

5. TRANSFER OF UNPAID AND UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs under Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 requires dividends that are not encashed/ claimed by the shareholders for a period of seven consecutive years, to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). In FY 2023-24, there was no amount due for transfer to IEPF.

6. CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

As required under regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a Cash Flow Statement forms part of Annual Report.

7. SHARE CAPITAL

The authorized share capital of the company is Rs. 15,50,00,000 divided into 1,55,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10

The Paid up capital of the Company is Rs. 1,66,40,000 divided into 16,64,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10

Company has appointed M/s Bigshare Services Private Limited as the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company.

8. MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 (the "Amended Listing Regulations"), is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report as "Annexure III".

9. STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY:

Information on the operations and financial performance, among others for the period under review, is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is annexed to this Report and is in accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

10. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There has been no change in nature of business of the Company during the FY under review.

11. SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURE/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or an Associate Company during the year under review.

12. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE

COMPANY BETWEEN THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the FY and the date of this Report.

13. DISCLOSURES BY DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors has submitted notice of interest in Form MBP 1 under Section 184(1) as well as intimation by directors in Form DIR 8 under Section 164(2) and declarations as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

Certificate of Non-Disqualification of Directors received from JNG & Co., Practicing Company Secretary is annexed to the Board’s Report as "Annexure -IV"

14. REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Company has framed a Nomination and Remuneration Policy pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Policy is provided in Annexed to this Report as "Annexure I".

15. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at www.timesgreenenergy.com

16. CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL:

There has been change in share capital of the Company during the FY under review.

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company was increased from existing Rs. 2,20,00,000 (Rupees Two Crores Twenty Lacs Only) divided into 22,00,000 (Twenty-Two Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 15,50,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Crores Fifteen Lacs Only) divided into 1,55,00,000 (One Crore Fifty-Five Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each by creation of additional 13,30,00,000 (Thirteen Crore Thirty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each.

17. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

i. Change in Directors

Name of the Director Date of Change Reason for Change Jumaal Dinne Lakshmi November 09, 2023 Cessation as Whole Time Director (Retirement) Jumaal Dinne Lakshmi February 02, 2024 Appointed as Whole Time Director

ii. Change in Key Managerial Personnel

Name Designation Date of Appointment / Change in Designation Reason Mr. Venkata Raju Mudduluru CFO September 26, 2023 Resignation Mr. Raghavendra Kumar Koduganti CFO September 26, 2023 Appointment Mr. Ashutosh Shukla Company Secretary and Compliance Officer April 17, 2023 Resignation Mr. Abhishek Reddy Rachur Company Secretary and Compliance Officer July 31, 2023 Appointment

iii. Retirement by Rotation of the Directors

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, B R Meena, Director of the Company, retires by rotation and offers himself for reappointment.

The brief resume of B R Meena, the nature of her expertise in specific functional areas, names of the companies in which he has held directorships, His shareholding etc. are furnished in the Annexure - A to the notice of the ensuing AGM.

iv. Independent Directors

Our Company has received annual declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of Independence provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations 16(1) (b) & 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and there has been no change in the circumstances, which may affect their status as Independent Director during the year.

The Independent Directors met on 24th March, 2024, without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the Management. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole; the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

18. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR DIRECTORS

As a practice, all Directors (including Independent Directors) inducted to the Board go through a structured orientation programme. Presentations are made by Senior Management giving an overview of the operations, to familiarise the new Directors with the Companys business operations. The Directors are given an orientation on the products of the business, group structure and subsidiaries, Board constitution and procedures, matters reserved for the Board, and the major risks and risk management strategy of the Company.

During the year under review, no new Independent Directors were inducted to the Board.

19. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Company held six meetings of its Board of Directors during the year on May 25, 2023; July 31, 2023; August 10, 2023; September 26 2023; November 08, 2023 and February 05, 2024.

20. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

(a) Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee, as per Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013, continued working under Chairmanship of Ms. Sripati Susheela. During the year the committee met Four times with full attendance of all the members. The composition of the Audit Committee as at March 31, 2024 and details of the Members participation at the Meetings of the Committee are as under:

Name of Director Category Position in the committee Attendance at the Audit Committee Meetings held on 25.05.2023 10.08.2023 08.11.2023 05.02.2024 Ms. Sripati Susheela Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman Yes Yes Yes Yes Ms. Padma Priyanka Vangala Non-Executive Independent Director Member Yes Yes Yes Yes Mr. B R Meena Non-Executive Non Independent Director Member Yes Yes Yes Yes

The Committee is governed by a Charter, which is in line with the regulatory requirements mandated by the Companies Act, 2013. Some of the important functions performed by the Committee are:

Financial Reporting and Related Processes:

• Oversight of the Company’s financial reporting process and financial information submitted to the Stock Exchanges, regulatory authorities or the public.

• Reviewing with the Management, the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial Statements and the Auditor’s Limited Review Report thereon / Audited Annual Financial Statements and Auditors’ Report thereon before submission to the Board for approval. This would, inter alia, include reviewing changes in the accounting policies and reasons for the same, major accounting estimates based on exercise of judgement by the Management, significant adjustments made in the Financial Statements and / or recommendation, if any, made by the Statutory Auditors in this regard.

• Review the Management Discussion & Analysis of financial and operational performance.

• Discuss with the Statutory Auditors its judgement about the quality and appropriateness of the Company’s accounting principles with reference to the Accounting Standard (AS).

• Review the investments made by the Company.

All the Members on the Audit Committee have the requisite qualification for appointment on the Committee and possess sound knowledge of finance, accounting practices and internal controls.

(b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, as per Section 178(1) of Companies Act, 2013, continued working under Chairmanship of Ms. Padma Priyanka Vangala. During the year, the committee met six times with full attendance of all the members. The composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as at March 31, 2024 and details of the Members participation at the Meetings of the Committee are as under:

Name of Director Category Position in the committ ee Attendance at the Remuneration Committee held on 25.05.20 23 31.07.20 23 10.08.20 23 26.09.20 23 08.11.20 23 05.02.202 4 Ms. Padma Priyanka Vangala Non Executive Independent Director Chairma n Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Mr. B R Meena Non Executive Non Independent Director Member Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Ms. Sripati Susheela Non Executive Independent Director Member Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

The terms of reference of the Committee inter alia, include the following:

• Succession planning of the Board of Directors and Senior Management Employees;

• Identifying and selection of candidates for appointment as Directors / Independent Directors based on certain laid down criteria;

• Identifying potential individuals for appointment as Key Managerial Personnel and to other Senior Management positions;

• Formulate and review from time to time the policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management employees and their remuneration;

• Review the performance of the Board of Directors and Senior Management Employees based on certain criteria as approved by the Board.

The Company has formulated a Remuneration Policy which is annexed to the Board’s Report in "Annexure I".

(c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee, as per Section 178 (5) of Companies Act, 2013, continued working under Chairmanship of Ms. Sripati Susheela. The Committee is governed by a Charter, which is in line with the regulatory requirements mandated by the Companies Act, 2013. During the year, the committee met one time with full attendance of all the members. The composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as at March 31, 2024 and details of the Members participation at the Meetings of the Committee are as under:

Name of Director Category Position in the committee Attendance at the Stakeholders Relationship Committee held on 25.05.2023 Ms. Sripati Susheela Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman Yes Mr. B R Meena Non-Executive NonIndependent Director Member Yes Ms. Vani Kanuparthi Managing Director Member Yes

The terms of reference of the Committee are:

• transfer/transmission of shares/debentures and such other securities as may be issued by the Company from time to time;

• issue of duplicate share certificates for shares/debentures and other securities reported lost, defaced or destroyed, as per the laid down procedure;

• issue new certificates against subdivision of shares, renewal, split or consolidation of share certificates / certificates relating to other securities;

• issue and allot right shares / bonus shares pursuant to a Rights Issue / Bonus Issue made by the Company, subject to such approvals as may be required;

• to grant Employee Stock Options pursuant to approved Employees’ Stock Option Scheme(s), if any, and to allot shares pursuant to options exercised;

• to issue and allot debentures, bonds and other securities, subject to such approvals as may be required;

• to approve and monitor dematerialization of shares / debentures / other securities and all matters incidental or related thereto;

• to authorize the Company Secretary and Head Compliance / other Officers of the Share Department to attend to matters relating to non-receipt of annual reports, notices, non-receipt of declared dividend / interest, change of address for correspondence etc. and to monitor action taken;

• monitoring expeditious redressal of investors / stakeholders grievances;

• all other matters incidental or related to shares, debenture

During the year, no complaints were received from shareholders. There are no balance complaints. The Company had no share transfers pending as on March 31, 2024.

Mr. Abhishek Reddy Rachur, Company Secretary of the Company is the Compliance Officer.

21. BOARD’S PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors carried out an annual evaluation of the Board itself, its Committees and individual Directors. The entire Board carried out performance evaluation of each Independent Director excluding the Independent Director being evaluated. The evaluation was done after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, setting out parameters of evaluation. Evaluation parameters of the Board and Committees were mainly based on Disclosure of Information, Key functions of the Board and Committees, Responsibilities of the Board and Committees, etc. Evaluation parameters of Individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board and Independent Directors were based on Knowledge to Perform the Role, Time and Level of Participation, Performance of Duties and Level of Oversight and Professional Conduct etc.

Independent Directors in their separate meeting evaluated the performance of Non-Independent Directors, Chairman of the Board and the Board as a whole.

22. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company does not fall under the criteria laid under the provisions of Section 135 of the Act and rules framed there under. Therefore, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company.

23. AUDITORS:

i. Statutory Auditors:

The Board of Directors, in their meeting on February 5th, 2024, recommended the appointment of M/s. VASG & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 0060708), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy arising from the resignation of M/s. N G Rao & Associates, Chartered Accountants. This appointment was subsequently approved by the members of the company via a resolution dated March 6th, 2024.

ii. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed JNG & CO., a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice (CP No. 8108), to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for Financial Years i.e. FY 2023-2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for F.Y. 2023-24 is annexed herewith as "Annexure II".

iii. Cost Auditor:

The Company does not fall within the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, as read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. Therefore, the maintenance of cost records and the applicability of cost audits, as specified by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company.

iv. Internal Auditor:

The Board appointed M/s. T R A K & Associates., Chartered Accountant, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

24. AUDITOR’S REPORT:

The Statutory Auditor’s Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks. Secretarial Auditor observed that:

(a) Mr. Ashutosh Shukla, who was a company secretary and Compliance officer of the Company, had resigned from the company w.e.f April 17, 2023. Thereafter, Mr. Abhishek Reddy Rachur appointed as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. July 31, 2023. The said position is vacant for not less than three months.

(b) Mrs. Jumaaldinne Lakshmi (DIN: 07485165) retired from the post of Whole-Time Director w.e.f. November 09, 2023, who was appointed as Whole Time Director of the company w.e.f. November 10, 2022 for one year. However, the company has intimated to BSE Ltd through Board Meeting Outcomes dated November 08, 2024 that Mrs. Jumaaldinne Lakshmi (DIN: 07485165) has been re-appointed as the Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from November 09, 2023 for one year term, subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing General Meeting.

(c) e-forms and other documents filed with concerned authority was signed by Mrs. Jumaaldinne Lakshmi (DIN: 07485165) after her retirement w.e.f. November 09, 2023.

(d) Mrs. Jumaaldinne Lakshmi is appointed as an additional executive director with the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board of Directors w.e.f February 05, 2024 subject the approval of members of the company. Mrs. Jumaaldinne Lakshmi (DIN: 07485165) was appointed as a whole-time director for one year w.e.f. February 05, 2024 by the approval of the members of the company in extra ordinary general meeting held as on March 06, 2024.

Report of the Secretarial Auditor is given as an "Annexure II" which forms part of this report.

25. VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.timesgreenenergy.com

26. INTERNAL AUDIT & CONTROLS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with read with rules made there under, the Board has appointed M/s. T R A K & Associates, Chartered Accountant, as an Internal Auditors of the Company to check the internal controls and functioning of the activities and recommend ways of improvement. The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. The Internal Audit is carried out quarterly basis; the report is placed in the Audit Committee Meeting and the Board Meeting for their consideration and direction.

During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

27. RISK ASSESSMENT AND MANAGEMENT:

Your Company has been on a continuous basis reviewing and streamlining its various operational and business risks involved in its business as part of its risk management policy. Your Company also takes all efforts to train its employees from time to time to handle and minimize these risks.

28. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company is fully compliant with the applicable Secretarial Standards (SS) viz. SS-1 & SS-2 on Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings respectively.

29. POLICIES AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS:

In terms of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has adopted policies which are available on its website www.timesgreenenergy.com

30. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

i. Conservation of Energy

a) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy - The Operations of the Company are not energy intensive. However, adequate measures have been initiated for conservation of energy.

b) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate source of energy - Company shall consider on adoption of alternate source of energy as and when necessities.

c) The Capital Investment on energy conversation equipment - No Capital Investment yet.

ii. Technology absorption

a) The efforts made towards technology absorption. - Minimum technology required for Business is absorbed.

b) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution - Not Applicable.

c) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) - Not Applicable.

a. the details of technology imported;

b. the year of import;

c. whether the technology been fully absorbed;

d. if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof

iii. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development - Not Applicable.

iv. Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo - Not Applicable.

31. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENTS AND GUARANTEES:

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided are provided in the financial statements.

32. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm’s length basis. Thus Disclosure in form AOC- 2 is not required. Further, during the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and Board for approval. The details of the related party transactions as required under Accounting Standard (AS) - 18 are set out in Note to the financial statements forming part of this Annual Report.

33. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

In compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Company has formulated and adopted the revised "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" ("the Insider Trading Code"). The object of the Insider Trading Code is to set framework, rules and procedures which all concerned persons should follow, while trading in listed or proposed to be listed securities of the Company. During the year, the Company has also adopted the Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("the Code") in line with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Amendment Regulations, 2018. The Code is available on the Company’s website www.timesgreenenergy.com.

34. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered into with related parties as defined under the Act during the FY were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm’s length pricing basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Act. There were no materially significant transactions with the related parties during the FY which were in conflict with the interest of the Company.

35. DEPOSITS:

Your Company did not accept / hold any deposits from public / shareholders during the year under review.

36. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Company’s operations in future.

37. FRAUD REPORTING

There have been no frauds reported by the Auditors of the Company to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year.

38. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has duly constituted Internal Complaint Committee under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. There is no complaint from any person pursuant to provisions of the said Act.

39. HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your Company has established an organization structure that is agile and focused on delivering business results. With regular communication and sustained efforts it is ensuring that employees are aligned on common objectives and have the right information on business evolution.

40. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 exempts companies which have listed their specified securities on SME Exchange from compliance with corporate governance provisions.

Since the equity share capital of your Company is listed exclusively on the SME Platform of BSE, the Company is exempted from compliance with Corporate Governance requirements, and accordingly the reporting requirements like Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility Report etc. are not applicable to the Company.

41. DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures.

ii. They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period.

iii. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v. They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively.

vi. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

42. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Company’s internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

43. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

The company is listed on the SME Platform of the BSE Limited. It has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2024-25 to BSE Limited.

44. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION

The information required under Section 197 & Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given below.

• The median remuneration of employees of the Company during the financial year is Rs. 2,40,000.

• Percentage increase/decrease in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year 2023-24 : NA

• Number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on March 31, 2024: 10 (Ten).

• It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid during the year is as per the Remuneration policy of the Company.

• There is no employee covered under the provisions of section 197(14) of the Companies Act, 2013.

There was no employee in the Company who drew remuneration of Rs. 1,00,00,000/ - per annum during the period under review. Hence, the Company is not required to disclose any information as per Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014.

45. CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS:

Statements in this Annual Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis as explained in the Corporate Governance Report, describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘forward looking statements’ within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the circumstances.

46. GENERAL

There were no transactions with respect to following matters during the year:

1. There are no proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

2. There was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

47. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express deep sense of appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Financial Institutions, Banks, Government Authorities and Shareholders and for the devoted service by the Executives, staff and workers of the Company. The Directors express their gratitude towards each one of them.