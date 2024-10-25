Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Times Green Energy (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 302024 Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. The draft Board Report along with annexures for the F.Y. 2023-24 thereto pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. 2. Management Discussion Report along with annexures thereto prepared in accordance of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 3. The Draft Notice of 14th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company. 4. To raise Capital through FPO/QIP/ Preferential Issue or any permissible mode, upto an amount not exceeding Rs. 25 crores. 5. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 17, 2024. Approved the aquisition of Rajjguru Institute of Science Private Limited as a Subsidiary Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Times Green Energy (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for Half Year and Year ended March 31 2024 In continuation of our letter dated May 21, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached. Read less.. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024