Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
16.45
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-15.61
As % of sales
94.87
Employee costs
-0.2
As % of sales
1.23
Other costs
-0.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.36
Operating profit
0.25
OPM
1.52
Depreciation
-0.02
Interest expense
0
Other income
0
Profit before tax
0.22
Taxes
-0.05
Tax rate
-25.73
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
0.16
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
0.16
yoy growth (%)
NPM
1
