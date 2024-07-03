Times Green Energy India Ltd Summary

Times Green Energy India Limited was incorporated on November 10, 2010 under Companies Act, 1956 with Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Subsequently, the Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 31, 2010 from Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. The Company is a women entrepreneurial venture promoted by Mrs. Dinne Lakshmi Jumaal and Mrs. Kanuparthi Vani, both of whom are dedicated to the cause of improving lives of rural women in India. The organization is deeply involved in rural ecosystem surrounding women in and around certain villages of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & border areas of Karnataka. Likewise the Company procures goods from local dealers and vendors via local agents based in the State of Telangana. The Company is currently involved in three core business activities, namely distribution of Agro Products; Agrochemicals and Sanitary Napkins.Within five years of its inception, TIMES has built a strong network. With two manufacturing units located in and around Hyderabad, TIMES has grown into a large corporate with Agriculture, Women Hygiene and E-commerce as main verticles. The promoters began their journey by getting involved in procuring and distribution of natural organic plant protection products and organic products for betterment of farming amongst villages and hence the Company was formed to formalize such trading and distribution activities. Thereafter, it acquired agricultural land in 2013, which later on got converted into non-agricultural land and used certain available farm area to carry out farming activities to research and develop methods of improving farm yield and thereafter educating and supporting women farmers to use such products thereby growing the distribution and touch point base. Even though the Company did not carry out any large-scale farming activities, it was able to create an ecosystem of various small farmers whom it acted as trading intermediaries for better realization of their produce. Further with the growing network of women among these villages, it started helping to create awareness about women hygiene products such as Sanitary Napkins along with other organizations doing such work. Thereafter in 2018, it formally entered into Woman Hygiene & Safety Segment by launching Sanitary Napkins under brand name Monthly Times.The Company launched an IPO of 6,64,000 Equity Shares in December, 2020. The Company launched a B2C e-commerce application on the Play Store by name of Bharatbazaar (Kisaan to Kitchen) in September 2020 wherein, it sells various categories of products i.e. it has more than 1000 products in its catalogue from cooking essentials such as oil, Basmati rice to bakery and dairy items, snacks and branded foods, beverages, and a different tab for sanitary napkins, etc. The Company made arrangements with approx. 12 neighborhood suppliers, grocery stores in Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, S. R. Nagar and several other areas in Hyderabad (area) to deliver goods to customers. It made further arrangements with delivery/ courier service for delivering the products to the customers in and around Hyderabad as and when required.The Company had launched a unique marketing strategy where it was appointing uneducated rural women with farming background, especially from families of small farmers as Kisaan Sahayaks for helping to grow farm yields by creating awareness and distributing natural organic plant protection products, other agro vertical products. Further Kisaan Sahayaks also act as procurement agents for agro trading vertical. In addition to this; Mahila Sahayaks like these -minded women are appointed for increasing awareness of sale of sanitary napkins business. The Companys business is heavily reliant on its network within rural areas. This network as well as area of operations are very unorganized and are based on informal relationship-based metrics. The Company endeavor to increase its point of sales and touch points by adding newer women to fold and by launching innovative products and schemes for better economics of the business vertical. It proposes to set up small SBUs at various village/ district levels for being local warehouse / processing centres for the product -Sanitary Napkirl and ensuring higher durability of products as well as stronger local acceptance levels.